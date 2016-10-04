Arizona’S Economy Mending, But Gila County Lags

Arizona hasn’t regained its pre-recession mojo, but we’re doing better.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in September, drifting down to 5.8 percent. That compares to a 4.9 percent unemployment rate nationally.

Gila County’s unemployment rate remains closer to 7.2 percent, driven largely by high rates of unemployment on the San Carlos and White Mountain Apache reservations and the Globe-Miami areas of South County. The unemployment rate in Gila County has dropped by 1.7 percent since the same time last year.

Unemployment rates varied dramatically by county in Arizona, with rural counties faring far worse than the big, urban counties.

In Maricopa County, unemployment in August dropped to 4.9 percent, slightly better than Pima County’s 5.4 percent and 5 percent in Yavapai County, dominated by fast-growing Prescott.

On the other hand, the unemployment rate in Yuma County remained stuck at 25 percent, with a rate of 13 percent in Santa Cruz County and 12 percent in Apache County.

Most of the rest of the counties looked similar to Gila County — with Graham, Greenlee, Mohave and Navajo all topping 7 percent.

Cochise and Coconino counties both remained at about 6.5 percent.

Nonetheless, economic forecasts calls for a return to slow, steady growth in the next few years for the state.

The state’s economy should grow by 2.1 percent this year and 2.4 percent next year, according to projections by Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The firm projected a national growth rate of 1.5 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2017.

The forecast calls for wage growth to exceed the underlying growth rate, a welcome shift from a recovery short on real wage growth. The forecast called for an increase in payroll employment from 2.9 percent this year to 5.8 percent — a full point above the national average. The tightening job market has pushed wages up by 3.7 percent in the second quarter, well above the U.S. average.

The hot Valley housing market has cooled somewhat, although foreclosures remain below 1 percent.

Gila County has struggled to gain traction in the past year, according to a separate analysis by the University Research Center.

The civilian labor force for the county stood at about 21,000 in July, unchanged from a year ago — but not as well as the 1.4 percent gain in June. A total of about 1,700 Gila County residents were actively looking for work in July, about the same as a year ago.

It takes a month to break out the figures by category, so the figures on employment in various sectors of the Gila County economy reflect how things stood in June.

The figures showed a drop in most subcategories from a year ago — including a 5.7 percent decline in “goods producing” jobs, a 2.2 percent drop in total, non-farm jobs and a 1 percent decline in government jobs, compared to a year previous.

However, most of the rest of the county-specific data looks more encouraging.

Gross taxable sales not counting food and gasoline rose 4.5 percent in March and 9.9 percent and April, before dropping back by about 1.7 percent in May.

Building permits for homes rose 2 percent in March, 8 percent in April, remained about the same in May, rose 4 percent in June then dropped 4 percent in July, compared to the same periods the year previous.

The overall analysis suggested Arizona will return to the ranks of the fastest growing states in the course of the next 30 years, but will probably not return to the super-heated growth rates seen before the recession.

The forecasters predicted a roughly 6 percent growth in personal income for the state in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The economists predicted a 5-6 percent gain in retail sales and a 3 percent gain in employment in those years as well.