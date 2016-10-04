Bring Back Logging

Editor:

Dear Tonto National Forest Service leaders,

It has now been two weeks since the “Managed” Fulton Fire began choking the folks in Northern Gila County. We can’t see the Rim or the Mazatzals along with difficulty in breathing.

Many of us remember when the air around Payson was famous as the cleanest in the world.

Of course, in those days the logging operations kept the forest thinned and the logging roads allowed access to fire fighters. Lumber was harvested and people had jobs because of the Whiting family, Southwest Forest Industry, and the dozens of other successful logging companies in

Northern Arizona.

We have watched the futile efforts of the 4FRI fiasco over the past few years amount to a few thousand acres addressed.

We know your orders come from Albuquerque and Washington, D.C. and change is ever so slow, but it seems obvious that instead of burning all these trees, you allow many logging operations to re-emerge and turn these forest harvests into lumber and paper and good paying jobs, instead of ash and smoke.

Ted Paulk