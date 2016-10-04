Cicada Hitchhiker Really Hanging On

On Monday, Ross Roberson picked up a most unique hitchhiker — a cicada.

What are cicadas? Those bugs that make that racket in the trees every summer until they disappear until it heats up again. They make their song by vibrating parts of their body.

Roberson said he picked up the hitchhiker outside his home in Strawberry. When he went to the post office in Pine, folks told him he needed to head right over

to the paper to show the Roundup this large specimen.

“I did 50 all the way here and he hung on,” said the astonished Roberson.

Cicadas usually live in trees and eat sap. They lay their eggs in a slit in the bark of the trees. Here in Rim Country, they hatch once a year signaling summer has arrived.

Cicadas have been mentioned in ancient literature from the time of Homer’s Illiad and ancient Chinese art.

Roberson said he’s lived in Strawberry since 1979, but he’s never seen a live cicada. The only thing he’s ever seen were the shells cicadas leave behind after they molt and the holes they leave in the yard.

Yet this very large bug simply sat on Roberson’s windshield wiper as photos were snapped.

“Look at the eyes all bugged out,” he said. “I’ve never seen one up close.”

Roberson oogled the gold colors and beautiful designs on the bug, but couldn’t believe he made the whole trip.

“I was afraid he’d come off,” said Roberson.