Community Almanac Tuesday, October 4, 2016

The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70 is having a Grand Canyon Railway Raffle.

Every season is raffle season, and fall is no different. The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70 is having a Grand Canyon Railway Raffle. The prize includes two first class round trip tickets to the Grand Canyon on the Grand Canyon Railroad, a two-night stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams and two tickets for a bus tour of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The drawing is Oct. 11. The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef. The drawing is Oct. 31. See the notices on this page for details on purchasing tickets.

Author is guest

Robert Wolf, author of “The Awakening of the Silent Majority? — I Pray It’s Not Too Late” will speak at the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

Wolf is traveling from Battle Creek, Mich. to presents his topic, “Will We be Proud of What We Leave Our Grandchildren?” Come join us for this highly recommended presentation. Books available for purchase. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Radiothon 2016

Radiothon 2016, a remembrance of the victims and survivors of domestic violence is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at Swiss Village Affordable Furniture, 612 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

This year, the event is also in honor of the late Vanda Millien and Pat Johnson.

Come down and donate to the cause and enjoy music and food.

The event is presented by Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country and sponsored by KMOG.

Live Celtic Music

Aine, Payson’s six-piece Celtic band, performs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the newly reopened Oxbow Inn.

Aine plays traditional Celtic music with a twist. The band includes Anne and Jennifer from Cinnamon Twist with guitar, vocals and drum, plus Bette on flute, Denise on fiddle, David on guitar, and Ron on bass.



The Oxbow, Payson’s Historic Saloon and Inn is at 607 W. Main St.

Senior Expo

The Rim Country is the place thousands of senior citizens — those of us 50 and older — have chosen to make our home. Consequently seniors and those who want to assure their quality of life have developed multiple resources to make sure Rim seniors are happy and healthy.

To learn about area resources, attend the 2nd Annual Rim Country Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Messinger Community Room, Payson Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson. No admission is charged and there will be door prizes and refreshments.

Messinger Payson Funeral Home sponsors the Expo in partnership with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce. It will have more than 35 vendors and showcase some of the local business products and services currently available to the Rim’s senior population.

Participants will be able to get information on medical/non-medical devices, financial services, senior community/housing and care options, Medicare, Social Security, VA services, health, wellness and more.

First Friday Concert

Come listen to Goin’ 4 Broke on First Friday at the Community Presbyterian Church, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.

Goin’ 4 Broke is a progressive bluegrass band. It includes Bill Rinesh on violin, mandolin and vocals; Dale Knighten on banjo, mandolin and vocals; Roger Williams, on guitar and vocals; and Tom Edney on bass and vocals.

The evening’s dinner is Sloppy Joes and a house salad for donations to benefit the Deacons’ Food Pantry. The event is hosted by the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. For more information, please call 928-474-2059.

Beth Moore conference

All women from throughout the Rim Country are welcome to participate in a Beth Moore “The Symphony” Conference at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

The conference’s opening session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and continues from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 with breakfast and lunch served. Please bring a candle (any size) to decorate for fall.

The cost is $20 per person and child care is provided upon request. Pre-registration is required. For registration and information, go to www.pbcpayson.org or call the church office at 928-474-9279.

Meals on Wheels benefit

Once again the community theater group is presenting “Home Town Country Radio Show” at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 — First Friday — at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Donate $7 to benefit the Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

Come celebrate the simple life and meet our town folks in “Episode 3” when the Rodeo comes to town. This Friday special guests will include Jayne and Jinx Pyle, Rim Country’s historians, storytellers and songwriters.

TARA Swapfest

The Tonto Amateur Radio Association of Payson is organizing a Swapfest and invites everyone to come and participate as a seller or buyer. The TARA Swapfest is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Ramada 5, Rumsey Park, Payson.

TARA has the ramada until 1 p.m. so the group can have a potluck/barbecue (bring your own meat and something to share). There will be a hot grill to cook on, and condiments provided. To help cover expenses, there is a charge of $3 for tailgaters (sellers) or $3 per table for vendors. There is no entrance fee. This is a place to buy, sell and swap amateur radio, electronic and computer equipment. Hams and non-hams alike are welcome.

To pre-register or for additional information, call Bruce Johnson, N7DDT 928-474-4154.

Safe Driver Class

The next AARP Safe Driver Class is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The class is from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes a 1-hour lunch break.

You may bring a sack lunch. This class is designed for drivers 50 and older, but is open to all drivers over 18.

Call 928-472-9290 to register. AARP member registration is $15; non-AARP registration is $20 (cash or check on day of class).

There are no tests. You simply sign up and learn. Plus, you may get a great discount on your car insurance.

Animal Welfare Thrift Shop anniversary

The Animal Welfare Thrift Shop will have its Five Year Anniversary Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 434 S. Hwy. 87 (across from Wendy’s).

The event includes a KRIM live broadcast, raffles, a half-price sale and representatives from some of the rescue organizations that benefit from sales proceeds: Rim Country Friends of Ferals, Aussie & Friends Rescue (with adoptable dogs) and Wonders of the Wild Animals Sanctuary (with live animals and educational seminars).

The store’s half-price sale starts Friday and the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday and Monday. Call 928-951-2587 for more information.

All proceeds from the shop’s sales benefit local animals in need.

Teen event at library

There will be a teens-only Pizza and Ping-pong event at the Payson Public Library from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.

The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, in Rumsey Park. For more information, call 928-474-9260.

Flute Circle

Discover the beauty and relaxation of the Native American Flute. Meet others learning to play or just come and enjoy the music. The event is free at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at in Tom Russell’s insurance office behind Fargo’s Steakhouse, 620 E. Hwy. 260, Suite D-3. For more information, call 928-474-1233.

Wine Around the Library

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library will be holding its 3rd Wine Around the Library from 4 p.m. until sunset, Saturday, Oct. 8 inside the library.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 per person and sponsorships are still available for $100. Those purchasing a sponsorship will receive two tickets for the festivities.

This is a great opportunity to see the library in a different setting by enjoying wine and cheese while visiting with friends and neighbors. Trouble in Paradise will be providing music.

For tickets, stop by the library or call 928-476-3678 for additional information.

Masons holding raffle

The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70 is having a Grand Canyon Railway Raffle. The prize includes two first class round trip tickets to the Grand Canyon on the Grand Canyon Railroad, a two-night stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams and two tickets for a bus tour of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The cost is $10 per ticket or six for $50. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The drawing is Oct. 11.

Get raffle tickets from any Sy Harrison Lodge member or by contacting the lodge secretary at 928-474-1305. Leave a message and the secretary will return your call.

Candlelight walk, program

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 the community is invited to participate in Time Out’s annual candlelight walk/program honoring those who have survived the social epidemic known as domestic violence and those who have died as a result of abuse.

Participants will meet at the Expedition Church parking lot, 301 S. Colcord, at 5:45 p.m., where they will be given candles and signs to carry, if desired. At 6 p.m., the assembled group will line up to begin a brief walk to McDonald’s and back to Expedition Church, where, at 6:30 p.m. a short program will be presented.

Should the walk be canceled due to inclement weather, the program at the church will proceed at 6:30 p.m. as planned.

The program is intended to help raise awareness and sensitivity to a topic that is sometimes difficult to understand. For details, call Time Out at 928-472-8007.

Shred-A-Thon

The next Payson Shred-A-Thon by TNT Shredding is from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 14 in the parking lot of Walmart.

To shred contents filling a banker’s box-size container is $6. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Sustainable Rim Country group.

For more information, call Tim at 480-329-7412.

Soroptimist event

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country are presenting a special evening of gifts and wine at Head to Toe Essentials, 904 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14.

The evening will feature handmade items from Uganda and more.

Quilt Roundup

Payson’s 12th Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup is Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, Payson.

The exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days and admission is $5 per person, with those under admitted for free.

In addition to exquisite quilting from around the Southwest, the show features a vendor mall and shop hop, a special lecture by noted quilter Ann Petersen, plus quilt appraisals.

Presenting sponsors of the exhibition are Gila County District 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, the Payson Church of the Nazarene and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

To learn more go to www.quiltroundup.com or call 928-978-3464.

Holiday cooking class

At a special benefit holiday cooking class at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 participants will be making eggnog, flambé, baked cheese, etc. Presented by Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College as a fund-raiser, call Judy 928-978-0472 to reserve a seat for this fun event.

TCCA hosts multi-talented vocalist to Rim

George Bugatti brings the Rim Country a one-of-a-kind experience that combines the beauty of art with the melody of music in his show Portraits of America at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: 1 ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at Rim Country Republican Club meeting.

Food Drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® annual Food Drive, benefiting the Payson Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

See’s Candy

The Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country again have See’s Candy available for sale at Western Village, 1104 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For special orders, call Jean at 928-474-6167.

Library bookstore specials

During October the Library Bookstore at the Payson Public Library will continue the Buy One, Get One special on all books in the areas of History, Politics, and Biographies.

As always, the second item must be of equal or lesser value than the first item. The Library Friends of Payson Bookstore is to the right of the circulation desk just inside the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. For more information, visit the Library Friends of Payson website at www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org.



Elks events

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of male/female, male/male or female/female. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. All are welcome to stay for karaoke following the dinner and ceremony.

For more information, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

Crafters’ spaces available

Spaces are available for crafters wishing to participate in the Seasonal Holiday Bazaar at St. Philip’s Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. To reserve a space or for more information, contact Karen at 480-518-3618 or Connie at 612-805-9354.