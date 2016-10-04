Fall Offers Great Trout Fishing

The early October fall-like weather has been a welcome change after summer.

I would not store that fishing equipment just yet because the months of October and November can be some of the very best trout fishing on many of the Arizona high mountain lakes. The seven Rim lakes that are within an hour’s driving time or less from Payson have long emptied from the summer crowds and now even Willow Springs or Woods Canyon Lake can offer picture perfect solitude.

As the water temperatures cool, the trout become more active and their feeding pattern continues throughout the day preparing for the winter freeze.

The average 9- to 12-inch summer stocker has grown a bit and has even taken on some wild fish tendencies, which include color markings as well as fighting ability on ultralight fishing gear. A typical stocked rainbow that has been feeding on natural food for a few months will have flesh that will take on a pink or orange look depending on its food intake and will be much more firm to the touch.

Of course, there is always the chance of catching a trophy-sized trout in the two-pound category with a few being even larger. The introduction of the tiger trout into the local waters of Woods Canyon and Willow Springs will also add to the interest in fall fishing.

This time of year also increases the chances of catching the elusive German brown that may be trying to spawn in any of the small tributaries that feed a lake with fresh water. During the summer, these golden trophies live in the deepest part of the lake and are seldom caught. But, in the fall they begin to cruise the shoreline looking for food and are vulnerable to a minnow-shaped Rapala or a Bomber crawdad crankbait.

If there is live water coming into the lake, German browns will make every attempt to spawn in the smallest of tributaries. Brook trout also have a fall spawning cycle, but there are few places other than the White Mountains where this colorful sport fish inhabits the water.

Keep in mind, the higher the elevation of the lake, the sooner the water starts to cool, which triggers the fish to bite more aggressively. Trout waters such as Reservation, Sunrise, and Big Lake, which are over 8,500 feet in elevation, will turn on a few weeks sooner than the Rim Lakes which are about the 7,000-foot level.

The White Mountain waters also provide the opportunity for an angler to catch a trophy cutthroat or brook trout with Big Lake being the premier destination. To fish the White Mountain Reservation waters it is necessary to purchase their license and boat permit which is very reasonable with the angling being superb.

The extra bonus of the fall colors from the aspens, oaks, and maple trees is nothing short of spectacular. The slopes of Mt. Baldy will be brilliant with reds and yellows stretching down the canyons from the peak. The landscape in the background will greatly enhance that photo of a trophy-sized trout.

Whether you choose a Rim Lake or travel to the White Mountains, the fishing can be great. Always let someone know where you are fishing and the approximate time of arrival back home, because most of these Arizona lakes have little or no cell service.

This weekend, take a friend fishing, enjoy the Rim Country, God’s creation.