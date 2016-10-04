Gene Study Reveals Roots Of Native Americans

Native American groups in North and South America are all descended from people who some 23,000 years ago trekked from Asia, through Siberia to the tundra of a now-submerged land bridge, according to genetic studies.

They crossed over at the height of the last Ice Age, when sea levels were 400 feet lower, according to the study by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley published in the journal Science.

Then about 13,000 years ago as the Ice Age waned, the hardy migrants split into two different groups and moved south. One group gave rise to most of the Native American groups in North America. The second to the people who populated South and Central America.

Meanwhile, another group’s genetic analysis shows people crossed the land bridge 28,000 years ago — but settled for 10,000 years in forested patches on the frigid, wind-swept steppes of the exposed Bering Land Bridge.

They only moved south some 15,000 years ago as the Ice Age waned and the glaciers to the south retreated.

University of Utah researchers publishing in the journal Science found the migration stalled in a relative ice-free refuge, where the ancestors of all the Native American groups in the Americas hunted the big game of the Ice Age.

Once the Ice Age relented for reasons still not fully understood, the vast glaciers that covered much of the Northern United States mostly melted away, opening the way for these groups to move farther south.

The two studies largely support one another, with differences in timing. They both contradict long-disputed findings of artifacts other scientists have suggested put people in North and South America as much as 40,000 years ago.

However, the bulk of the undisputed evidence based on artifacts supports the idea that people didn’t make it deep into North and South America until some 10,000 to 15,000 years go. The evidence includes carefully made stone spear points made by big game hunters from the Clovis Culture found in the Verde Valley, near the San Pedro River and other locations in Arizona.

The genetic studies offer a fascinating new way to find links between ancient people and modern populations, all preserved in the coding of the roughly 30,000 genes that form the blueprint for a human being.

The study suggests that Apache, Navajo, Hopi, Hohokam, Aztec, Mayan, Navajo, Cherokee and a host of other culturally distinct groups have relatively recent common ancestors.

The UC Berkeley study seems to rebut speculation that several waves of migrants made their way across the land bridge between Siberia and Alaska. It also casts doubt on various theories suggesting that Europeans and people from Polynesia might have migrated to North America in the distant past and mingled with other groups. The study did find the suggestion of a genetic link to people living in East Asia, suggesting at least some additional migrants.

The study also concluded that the Eskimos and other groups still living in Alaska came later and have a different genetic heritage.

The conclusions came from comparing the genes of 31 living Native Americans, Siberians and people from Oceania with the genes of 23 samples that came from burials of groups who lived in the region thousands of years ago — like the Hohokam and Sinagua. The ancient samples came from people who lived between 200 and 6,000 years ago. They could also take advantage of the genetic analysis from the remains of a Clovis Culture boy who died some 12,000 years ago, but whose body and DNA were preserved when he was frozen into the tundra.

The researchers used three different methods to analyze the patterns found in the genes, but all three methods yielded similar results. Evolutionary biologists have figured out how to use genetic material to estimate how long ago two groups shared a common ancestory. They looked for genetic material in between the actively evolving genes which tends to accumulate without change, since its not part of a gene that’s subject to evolutionary change and pressure. This allows them to create a “genetic clock” by comparing the random changes that accumulate at a fairly uniform rate over time.

The second study by the University of Utah researchers came to equally striking conclusions.

The effort to track the migration across the land bridge has been hampered by the 400-foot rise in sea level, which submerged almost all of the areas where they lived for some 10,000 years before populating the Americas. However, the DNA analysis makes it possible to reconstruct their history from the genes they passed along to their descendants.

They probably lived in isolated refuges of trees and forest in the otherwise harsh environment of the land bridge during the Ice Age. The area probably remained relatively ice free, although massive glaciers to the south covered Montana, Wyoming, Canada and a vast swath of territory.

They spent the span between 28,000 and 18,000 years ago living in this isolated refuge, perhaps 1,000 miles long and 3,000 miles wide connecting Siberia to Canada. That isolation made them genetically distinct from the Siberian and Asian populations from which they descended.

The researchers concluded they didn’t begin to spread south until the Ice Age glaciers retreated some 15,000 years ago — dovetailing with the conclusion of the UC Berkeley researchers. They probably followed the big game on which they depended into North America, including mammoths, camels, ground sloths and other vanished giants.

Most of the animals the Clovis people hunted died out with the end of the Ice Age. Scientists continue to debate whether climate change or the big game hunters themselves played the leading role in the disappearance of the mammoths and other Pleistocene megafauna.

But whatever happened to the mammoths, the wanderers who entered North America 15,000 years ago spread, adapted and thrived — giving rise to the Tonto Apache and all the other Native American groups in North and South America, concluded the researchers.