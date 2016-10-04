Gila County Can Help Residents Get Ready For Winter Weather

“It’s not just about weather stripping,” says Gila County’s Housing Services Administrator Estelle Belarde.

“Reducing energy costs makes it possible for people to stay on top of other bills.”

It’s a simple assertion: spending less money on heating and cooling means residents don’t have to choose between utility bills and food, medication, and other necessities. However, with the various factors that affect a home’s energy efficiency, addressing high-energy costs can require a multi-faceted approach.

Belarde and her fellow Community Services staff work with qualified residents to implement weatherization improvements and other changes to reduce families’ energy use, making homes in Gila County more safe and energy efficient.

Belarde worked with one client whose two-story home and its multiple window AC units left her with an APS bill that topped $700. At that point, the woman reached out to Community Services for help and began meeting with Belarde.

“After our third visit I was feeling like things were working out and in a positive way. We worked on ways for my household to save energy and budget,” the client later wrote in a letter to Community Services.

She continues, “It has made me more aware of how energy can be used and how I can save money while still being comfortable. Thank you for having a program that makes a difference in lives in such a big way.”

With some of the limited funding available, Community Services was able to help the client replace the multiple window units with a cooler, reducing the family’s bill by hundreds of dollars.

Community Services draws funding for its weatherization assistance program from a variety of sources including the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona Public Service Company, Arizona Department of Housing, Southwest Gas and Pinal Gila Council for Senior Citizens. Determining a resident’s eligibility for the program begins with a pre-screening form. Eligibility is based on a number of factors, including income — and the program currently has a waiting list. Folks who rent are eligible for the program, although there’s a little extra paperwork in order to properly obtain the landlord’s permission. In the 2015 calendar year, Community Services was able to help 32 residents with weatherization projects.

When a resident is selected for the program, Program Administrator Gabe Eylicio performs an energy audit on their home, determines the most cost effective approach to making improvements, and teaches the clients to utilize energy in a more efficient way. He suggests simple ways for the residents to reduce their energy use, such as using a power strip and making small adjustments on their thermostat. After the improvements are complete, Eylicio performs another audit, to ensure the project was successful.

“If we go into a home and see things that need to be done, we take action on it,” says Belarde.

If Community Services can’t address the issue, the staff will make a referral to another agency.

Belarde is quick to credit the contractors who work with Community Services on weatherization projects.

“The contractors are a very big part of making this work,” she says.

“They’re very compassionate.”

The funding streams that the program draws from require the contractors obtain additional certifications and training in order to be paid.

“They have to go the extra mile to even be considered for the job,” explains Belarde.

Often, the changes made to a home will not only reduce residents’ heating and cooling costs, but make their homes significantly safer and healthier as well.

Belarde says that one thing they often run into in homes is non-vented heaters. Non-vented heaters are not vented to the outside of a home, which means that the carbon produced by the heater goes into the air that the residents breathe. Belarde says clients are often surprised how much better they feel after their non-vented heaters are removed.

Belarde offers a number of small steps that everyone can take to reduce energy use. Health permitting, they typically suggest folks set their thermostats at 68 in the winter when temperatures are between 25 and 35 outside.

Belarde explains, “Your body gets used to the cooler temperature. It’s amazing.”

She stresses that air filters are an integrally important part of a heating or cooling system. When they’re not replaced on time, it not only causes the unit to work less efficiently, it also reduces the life of the unit. She also urges that families with children get the kids involved in helping the family reduce energy use. It helps when everyone in the family is on the same page and younger children get a kick out of helping out, says Belarde.

Belarde is proud that the clients of Community Services feel cared for and that she and her fellow staff are able to make a lasting impact on the lives of Gila County families.

“People keep us on their card list,” says Belarde. “We get a lot of thank yous.”

For more information, contact 928-474-7192.

Energy Saving Tips from Gila County Community Services:

• During the heating season, set your thermostat between 65 and 68 degrees, health permitting. Experiment with turning down the thermostat by five degrees, health permitting. Every degree saves about 2 percent on your heating bill.

• Your electronics can draw energy even when they’re off, so plug them into a power strip and switch it off at night.

• Unplug power adapters and chargers. Even when your cellphone isn’t attached, a plugged-in charger still draws energy.

• Set your fridge temperature between 36 and 38 degrees, and set your freezer between zero and five degrees.

• Check the door seals on your fridge by closing the door on a dollar bill and trying to pull it out. If it slides out easily, it’s time to replace the seal.

• Keep light bulbs clean. Dust can cut a bulb’s brightness by 25 percent.

• Use lids when cooking. They help keep steam in and help food cook more quickly, which saves energy.

• Make sure your space heater is only used in an open area on a level, hard, non-flammable surface.

• During the warmer season, set your thermostat between 78 and 80 degrees, health permitting. Try using a fan before turning on the AC. The air will feel four degrees cooler and you’ll save energy.