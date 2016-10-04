Gila County Residents Recycle 30,000 Pounds Metal, More

Gila County Recycling & Landfill Management accepted nearly 30,000 pounds of appliances and metal at its most recent recycling event on Sept. 10.

“Gila County has provided this opportunity for residents to clear their properties of unwanted appliances and metal, free of charge, for more than 10 years,” notes District Two Gila County Supervisor Mike Pastor.

Residents hauled 18,360 pounds of metal to Buckhead Mesa Landfill in Payson and 10,670 pounds to Russell Gulch Landfill in Globe-Miami.

“We really try to be out there helping our community,” says Sharon Winters, manager of Gila County Recycling & Landfill Management.

“It’s important to us.”

Winters explains that after the metal arrives at the landfill, it is diverted to one of a handful of facilities in the Valley that deal specifically with metal processing. There the metal gets crushed, recycled and sent out to be re-purposed. By recycling metal, paper, plastic, and tires, and diverting hazardous products like oil, batteries, and computers from the landfills, the Gila County Recycling & Landfill Management Department adds an additional month to the life of its landfills each year.

“We’re always striving to save people money, and meet the needs of the community and the environment,” says Winters.

Gila County Recycling & Landfill Management offers these appliance and metal recycling days twice a year, in addition to other recycling events throughout the year, such as free paint and tire recycling. Winters has plans for tire recycling days in Roosevelt, Tonto Basin and Young in the future as well.

“The services that Sharon provides — such as community clean-ups — are a real plus, especially for our outlying communities,” says Supervisor Pastor.

The county has held community clean-ups in Roosevelt, Tonto Basin and Gisela in the past, which provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of waste free of charge in their own neighborhoods. Pastor explains that they hope to hold more clean-ups in the future.

For more information about any of Gila County’s Recycling & Landfill Management services, contact 928-476-3350.