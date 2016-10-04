Gutsy Horns Nearly Shock Show Low

They lost the game but Payson’s football players won something just as important on Friday night.

Respect.

Few expected the unranked Longhorns who limped into a showdown with one of the most dominant programs in Class 3A to stand much of a chance against a team that’s had its way with them for years.

And when unbeaten Show Low built a 28-14 halftime lead, it seemed the large Payson home crowd was destined to go home disappointed.

But these Longhorns stole the show over the final two quarters and made believers of everyone.

Payson stormed back with three second-half touchdowns to set up one of the most dramatic finishes in the history of this rivalry.

The Longhorns entered the 3A East Region opener with a 2-3 record looking to even their record and halt an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars. They hadn’t beaten Show Low, ranked No. 3 by the Arizona Republic, in Payson since 1994.

But these Longhorns did everything they could to change that.

Payson scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes.

The Longhorns recovered an onside kick after DiAndre Terry caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Ricke with 2:38 remaining.

And Ricke connected with Angel Jacquez for a 26-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass on fourth down with 17.5 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 35-34.

That’s when the Longhorns showed their guts.

Instead of sending standout kicker Kenny Ayres out for the nearly-automatic extra point kick, head coach Jake Swartwood asked his seniors if they wanted to kick it and play for overtime or try for two points and the win.

No discussion needed.

They chose the latter option.

Gutsy.

Unfortunately, the Cougars stopped J.T. Dolinich well short of the goal line on a run up the middle and the joy the Longhorns felt seconds earlier turned to dismay.

They tried to recover another onside kick, but James Turner scooped it up and raced 55 yards to the end zone with 9.0 on the clock. A two-point run following a Payson penalty made the final score 43-34.

Swartwood explained the rationale for trying to end it instead of playing it safe.

“We didn’t want to go into overtime with Show Low and see who would win the gun battle,” Swartwood said. “They’re a little bit more built for that than us.

“So we decided to go for two there. I’m just bummed like the rest of them that we didn’t get it.”

Ricke said he and his fellow seniors didn’t hesitate when their coach asked what they wanted to do.

“Coach pulled us seniors together and said, ‘What are we doing,’” Ricke said. “And I was like, ‘There’s no question in our minds; we’re going for two.’ That’s on us seniors; we called that.”

The opportunity to end years of frustration against the Cougars on one play was simply too temping for the veterans.

Show Low coach Randy Ricedorff applauded the Longhorns’ move to go for the win instead of the tie.

“My hat’s off to them for making that call because I would have done the same thing at my house,” he said. “Your kids fight like that, they deserve the chance to go and get that win.”

Ricedorff said it was simply a fun game to be part of.

“What a great game,” Ricedorff said. “(Payson’s) got players. And they’ve got a lot of speed and size.

“And tonight they showed they have a ton of heart.”

Swartwood praised the fight his players showed in pushing the mighty Cougars to the end.

“I could not be prouder of these boys for the way they stick together and their heart and how they continue to fight throughout a game like that,” he said.

“They had a couple of times down by 14 points where you can decide to roll over or you can decide to go and fight.”

Rhett Ricedorff threw for five touchdowns for Show Low (6-0), which faced its stiffest test by far this season. The Cougars’ previous closest margin was 36 points.

Show Low hadn’t allowed more than 19 points until the Longhorns matched their highest scoring output of the season.

Payson started strong, pinning the Cougars deep in their end on the opening kickoff and forcing a three-and-out.

Taking advantage of a short field after the punt, Ricke capped the five-play 34-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring pass to Terry.

The teams traded touchdowns early.

Show Low answered with a nine-play 66-yard drive to tie it 7-7.

But the Longhorns responded quickly as just two plays later, Shane Law raced around right end for a 65-yard touchdown to put the home team ahead 14-7.

However, Show Low needed just two plays to tie it again as Chris Imoto snagged a screen pass and cruised 86 yards down the left sideline.

Shortly thereafter Show Low took advantage of the game’s only turnover to go ahead to stay.

Four plays after Jacob Mills recovered a Payson fumble at the Longhorns’ 28-yard line, Ricedorff hit Jake Reidhead with a 28-yard pass to put the Cougars ahead 21-14 late in the first quarter.

Ricedorff connected with him again to give the visitors a two-touchdown advantage late in the second quarter.

But the Longhorns came out focused after intermission and allowed just one touchdown before the closing seconds.

Cameron Ross returned the second-half kickoff 31 yards and Payson drove 60 yards in six plays. Dolinich rushed three times for 40 yards on the drive before Law scored his second TD on a 1-yard run.

The Cougars scored another TD late in the quarter to re-establish the 14-point margin.

Ricke’s second scoring pass to Terry capped a 10-play, 57-yard drive prior to a perfectly executed onside kick the Longhorns recovered at the Show Low 35 to set the stage for their final seven-play scoring drive.

Payson was penalized nine times for 62.5 yards. Show Low drew six flags for 60 yards.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Longhorns with a trip to Snowflake to face the unbeaten and No. 4-ranked (last week) Lobos.

Ryan said the performance against one of the best teams in the state gives the Longhorns a confidence boost.

“After tonight, we can beat anybody,” he said. “We had that game won.

“We all had something to prove against Show Low. And we came out there and we hit ’em in the mouth to start out. We let ’em come back and we hit ’em in the mouth in the second half; fourth quarter. We have momentum going into Snowflake.”

Jacquez agrees.

“We’re off the radar now,” the senior receiver-defensive back said. “Not a lot of people believe in us because we have a negative record. But we went to the wire against the No. 1 team in our division. We have a great team.”