Help Kids Learn To Love Books, Reading

“The more experiences and vocabulary children have, the more of a leg up they’ll have when they get to school,” explains Gila County Public Services Librarian Elaine Vortruba. This is why early literacy — the process of getting children ready to read — is so important.

“We want all children in Gila County to be ready for school when it’s time,” says District 3 Gila County Supervisor John Marcanti.

“Getting them interacting with books as early as possible is a great first step in that direction.”

Storytimes, like the ones offered at Gila County libraries, are a great way to help get children ready for kindergarten. They provide socialization and have structured time, like children will encounter in school.

“Read every day,” says Vortruba. For many families, bedtime is a natural fit. Vortruba also stresses that it’s never too early to start reading to your child.

“They may not understand what you’re saying, but you’re giving them attention when you’re talking to them,” she explains.

“It’s going to be a one-sided conversation at first, but they’re absorbing the language.”

Vortruba offers a number of simple tips for further engaging your child as you read. As they’re reading, grown-ups can ask the child about what they see in the picture, ask them to identify colors or letters they know, or have them count items on the page. Encourage imaginative thinking in your child by pausing and asking what they think is going to happen on the next page or empower them to imagine an alternate ending once the story is over. As a general rule, Vortruba says to stick to questions that don’t have a simple “yes” or “no” answer.

Vortruba suggests having a special spot for books in the home that children can access. That way, they can easily use their books independently even when a grown-up isn’t available. The Gila County Library District sought out and secured a grant from First Things First with the goal of providing free books by mail to as many children as possible in Gila County through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. Currently, 2,234 Gila County children receive books through Imagination Library and 2,600 children have graduated out of the program, which serves ages birth through 5.

“You don’t need money to do this. You just need to spend time with your child,” says Vortruba.

While reading with your child is certainly important, there are numerous free ways to support your child’s early literacy each day.

“As you’re going through your regular routine at night, for example cooking, talk about what you’re cooking,” she says.

She also suggests singing, talking about signs as you’re driving home, and talking through family traditions at the holidays.

“There’s just so much you can talk about with your kids,” says Vortruba.

Contact Elaine Vortruba at the Gila County Library District at 928-961-2581 for more information or to schedule an early literacy class at your organization.