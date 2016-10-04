Hpr Ammunition Plant Shut Down

HPR Ammunition reportedly sent more than 30 employees home Sept. 13, 2016 and closed its doors.

The business remains closed, but Payson officials say the owners have said they plan to reopen as soon as possible.

The owners of the company did not return calls seeking comment.

However, other sources said the company’s chief lender called in all its loans, apparently having something to do with the company’s efforts to open another, much larger plant in Tennessee.

“The Town of Payson is in contact with HPR and is working with them to help get the facility back up and running,” said Bobby Davis, economic development specialist for the Town of Payson.

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans in a text said, “I had a visit from a financier on Wednesday who asked about ATAC. He said they were financing a reorganization of the Payson operation and thought it would take ‘a couple of weeks’ to get the deal done.”

Another local business owner said he’d talked to employees who indicated creditors had forced the closure and on Wednesday entered the building to change the locks and the access codes.”

“The creditor had a meeting with employees telling them everything is for sale,” said the business owner. “A former employee told me that some are stuck with medical bills as HPR quit paying the medical insurance.”

HPR is the brand name used by ATAC, one of the largest manufacturing operations in Rim Country.

ATAC makes ammunition, with most of the sales to law enforcement. The company had planned to dramatically increase its operation with a proposed new manufacturing plant on a chunk of private land in the heart of Granite Dells. The company convinced Payson to annex the parcel. After weathering criticism from people worried the new plant would affect an area popular with hikers, the company decided to instead build in Tennessee. However, they promised to also expand the existing Payson plant adjacent to the airport.