If You Lose The Debate

As of Monday, October 3, 2016

Editor:

It is clear from Dale Oestmann’s short letter to the editor on Sept. 30, that he, like Donald Trump, is aware of the debater’s axiom: If you lose the debate — obfuscate.

Robert Hershberger

