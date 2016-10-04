Payson Kids Dive Into Water Conservation Session

At the 10th Annual Water Festival on Sept. 27 at Green Valley Park, high school students who had gone to the festival when they were in fourth grade helped a new crop of fourth-grade students learn about the Payson watershed.

Town of Payson Water Department employee Brenda Huff has organized this program in partnership with Kerry Schwartz, the director of Arizona Project Wet of the University of Arizona for the 10 years the program has come to Payson.

“This year we had 200 kids and 55 volunteers,” said Huff.

Huff, along with longtime volunteers Bobby Davis, Frank LaSpisa, Jan Parsons, Wayne Kirby, Cameron Davis, Josh Leonard, Mike Ploughe and Byron James received recognition for teaching how people in Payson get their water.

The entire fourth-grade class moved from station to station, learning about the cycle of water, how reservoirs work and how to get the water to homes. They capped off their experience with a competition to see who could carry the most water from one trash barrel to another.

Schwartz said the festival is designed to add to the science curriculum fourth-grade students already learn in the classroom.

Fourth-grade teacher Jessica Hoyt said that the hands-on lessons make the science come alive.

“Kids remember this because it’s hands on,” she said. “I can’t duplicate this in the classroom.”

Schwartz said that this year, organizers added a presentation on the C.C. Cragin Reservoir and how it works.

Leonard worked with the kids using a topographic reconstruction of a watershed based on the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.

He put a pile of ice up from the reservoir representing the snow that falls around C.C. Cragin and talked to the students about how to get the water from the reservoir to customers in Payson.

“It teaches them about the whole water supply, much of which is ground water,” said Schwartz. “We really try to have it relate to Payson’s water cycle.”

Schwartz said the U of A gives teachers seven hours of professional training to help them with the science unit. To gauge the effectiveness of the lessons, Project Wet gives pre and post tests.

“We improve lessons every year based on the pre and post assessments,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz said many of the high school students who volunteered for the day remembered fondly their time at the water festival when they were in fourth grade.

“They said they wanted to volunteer because they remembered how fun it was,” said Schwartz.

Hoyt said the whole day is simply wonderful for the kids.

“It’s so good for them,” she said.