Phs Assembly Warns Girls Not To Provoke "Uncontrollable" Boys

What does it say to Payson High School girls when 350 show up to a mandatory assembly on relationships during school hours, while only 25 PHS boys show up to a voluntary after-school session?

And with date rape and sexual assault an ongoing problem, should a speaker warn girls that boys can’t control their sexual urges while giving boys humorous tips on getting a second date?

The sessions on dating sent a lopsided message — making girls responsible for the sexual behavior of boys, said some parents.

Parent Laurel Wala said, “I was very disappointed to hear that there is a second assembly on relationships this afternoon that is mandatory for girls, but that the boys have an optional assembly after school. This sends a dual message that: It is acceptable for girls to miss their normal classes, but not the boys and that girls have more responsibility for whether a relationship is ‘good’ than boys.”

The speaker, Brad Henning, has made his presentation on relationships in high schools across the nation for the last 15 years. His talk, is entitled, “Don’t Take Love Lying Down.” He spends one day talking to both male and female students and the next day splits the student body up between boys and girls. He says that enables both boys and girls to ask questions they might not otherwise.

“Doing what I do you get asked questions over and over again,” he said. “It’s not that I agree or disagree with the questions ... some of the questions are embarrassing.”

Henning said the talk grew out of his work with a church youth group where he found relationships plague kids.

“I used to have a group of college kids,” he said. “The thing that was killing them was their relationships.”

When he talked to high school students, he had the same questions: What are the differences between men and women? What is love? How do you know if it’s the real deal? His research prompted him to write a book and start his speaking career. By his own calculations, he’s talked to 2 million students in his career.

PHS principal Brian Mabb said Henning requested the separation of the girls and boys because the boys needed, “skin in the game.” Mabb said Henning had discovered boys often refuse to listen if participation wasn’t voluntary.

Henning told Mabb girls tend to listen even if they had to miss school.

Mabb noted that parents could exempt their children from the session.

Henning also did the presentation for parents on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

He gave different advice to the boys and the girls.

In talking to the girls, he stressed they should make sure they do not turn on a guy by dressing or acting in a way that unleashes a guy’s God-given sexual urges.

In response to a question, Henning explained that guys are sexual so the species won’t die out, while girls have a low sex drive so the planet will not get overpopulated.

Henning said if girls decide they just aren’t attractive enough, they might choose to wear provocative clothes to get boys’ attention.

“The girl stands in the mirror and decides, ‘OK, this is war’ and she puts on spaghetti straps and mini skirts,” said Henning, “What do you want the guys to look at — your eyes?”

Henning says boys cannot control their sexual appetites and need girls to help them keep control by not wearing risqué clothing or acting in any way like they are asking for sex.

Many of the newly formed campus sexual assault victim groups oppose such a message, which excuses abusive dangerous behavior by boys and shames girls — in the end making them responsible for sexual assault by men.

Groups such as Students Active for Ending Rape (SAFER) say that placing the responsibility on women and girls places the blame for rape and assault on the wrong person.

To see the questions for girls and Henning’s answers go to: http://www.bradhenning.com/girlsonly.html)

After the bell rang and the girls left for the day, Henning ushered in a scant 25 boys for his presentation on how to get a date.

“Out of 350 girls in this auditorium, guess how many were dating,” Henning asked, “Forty-one. So, guys, any guy want a date tonight?”

Henning had suggestions for the boys on how to ask a girl out, what to do on a date, what to talk about on a date and how to get a second date with a girl. (For more information on Henning’s presentation for boys see: http://www.bradhenning.com/guysonly.html)

At no point did Henning admonish the boys to take responsibility or to avoid taking advantage of a girl, no matter what she’s wearing.