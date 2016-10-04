Quick, Payson: Lock Your Car!

Stop what you’re doing.

Get up.

Go outside.

LOCK YOUR CAR!

The Payson Police Department on Friday reported a rash of 21 vehicle burglaries since Sept. 9 — mostly unlocked cars sitting in front of homes and businesses.

The thefts took place mostly during the hours of darkness.

Usually, the burglars go from car

to car in front of businesses and homes, looking for someone who didn’t lock up. Once they find an unlocked door, they ransack the interior.

“The Payson Police Department is strongly encouraging residents to make sure any vehicles parked in areas that are accessible are secured by locking the vehicle and rolling up all the windows,” Police Chief Don Engler said in a release on Friday.

Engler also appealed to residents to keep their eyes open and report any suspicious activity — like someone going from car to car and peering in the windows or testing the door.

Engler said the department will increase nighttime residential patrols in an attempt to catch the thief or thieves.

Often, such small-time crimes relate to drug use, with addicts looking for things to pawn. Payson for the past two years has struggled with rising use of heroin, which grew out of rising abuse of prescription painkillers.

Police appealed to residents to provide any information on the rash of burglaries by calling 928-474-5177 or calling the HOT TIPS line, 928-468-8477.