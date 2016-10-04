Rim Country Helping Rim Country Is Real

Editor:

Once again, Rim Country proved it pulls together to help each other.

New Beginnings would like to say a big thank you to Swiss Village Social for choosing New Beginnings for their nonprofit organization of choice for September.

Participating businesses for the fundraiser were Affordable Furniture and Appliances, Artists on the Rim Gallery, Country Charm Fudge, Payson Candle Factory, Vintage Roost and Floral Boutique, and Payson Wireless.

We would also like to thank Beeline Cafe and Dan Good Flooring for their contribution of a gift certificates gift basket at The Nook Thrift Store.

Recently The Nook Thrift Store was blessed by the Nazarene Church by their donations after its rummage sale and when they realized we were not blessed with a pick-up and delivery truck they still pulled together and used their own trucks and went the extra mile and dropped it off for us.

The Nook Thrift Store would also extend its thanks to all the giving people who give their donations, time in volunteering and efforts.

With all sincerity,