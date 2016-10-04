School’S Talk On Dating Sends Wrong Message

Well intentioned.

But dreadfully misguided.

Payson High School sent the wrong message to teenagers during several school assemblies to talk about dating and relationships.

We certainly support the underlying message — teens should put off sex until they get married — or at least until they’re old enough to cope with the consequences — emotional and physical.

But the speaker perhaps unintentionally also conveyed a dangerous and outdated message: Boys can’t control their urges and so girls must live in fear and shame.

Again and again, the speaker put the full responsibility for these relationships on the girls, without addressing the real problem.

And if the words of the speaker didn’t make that clear — the message came through loud and clear in the bizarre decision to make a girls-only session mandatory, while making the boys-only session voluntary. As a result, 350 girls missed class to learn that guys have an uncontrollable sexual urge so the species won’t die out while girls have low sex drive to avoid overpopulation of the planet.

Only 25 guys showed up for the voluntary session, which among other things offered tips on getting that second date.

The session completely ignored sexual violence and date rape.

The session failed to deliver the message boys must hear:

No means no, means no, means no.

It doesn’t matter what she drinks.

It doesn’t matter what she wears.

It doesn’t matter what anyone says.

When she says no, when she turns away, when she pushes you away, when she freezes in fear — stop.

Consider the results from a national survey of 10,000 teenagers by researchers for the federal Centers for Disease Control published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

-- One in five girls and one in 10 boys in high school experienced some form of violence while on a date in the past year.

-- Exposure to teen dating violence can raise the risk of suicide, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior, depression and drug and alcohol abuse.

-- Teenaged girls face four times the risk of rape as any other group.

Study after study suggests that rape remains the most under reported of major crimes. One national study found one in three women will suffer a sexual assault in their lifetime, but only 6 percent of those assaults are reported to the police.

The twisted lessons that shame women and excuse men underlie a culture of sexual violence.

National studies suggest another American woman suffers a sexual assault every two minutes. Of those, 15 percent are teens between the ages of 13 and 17. Another 54 percent are young women between the ages of 18 and 34.

Moreover, teaching the victim of violence that she’s responsible for that violence lies at the root of a host of social evils — especially domestic violence.

Domestic violence remains the most common violent crime, the greatest risk to police and a scourge upon society. And it rises like a ghoul from the same tendency to blame the victim for violence that has no excuse.

Girls who suffer sexual violence almost all suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. One third contemplate suicide and 13 percent attempt suicide. Victims of sexual violence are 10 times more likely to subsequently use major drugs.

We cannot end this terrible plague of sexual violence by telling girls and women to dress modestly, avoid eye contact and fear every boy who looks at them.

We will only end this tragic violence when boys and men take responsibility.

When they’re taught that no self-respecting man would ever turn to violence against women or children.

When they learn the measure of a man is who he protects, not who he threatens.

When they learn that they’re responsible for all their urges and every one of their actions.

Unfortunately, it appears the program on dating staged for teens at Payson High School did none of that. Instead, it shamed the girls and excused the boys.