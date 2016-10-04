Sugar Industry Paid For ‘Official’ Positive Research

My blood caramelized when I learned that research published in Journal of the American Medical Association indicates the sugar industry paid for research to give little weight to sugar’s role in cardiovascular disease.

Instead, the research pointed a finger at fats. The sugar-supported research helped cook up the low-fat craze — which effectively let sugar off the heart attack hook.

Since that time, obesity rates have skyrocketed and cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

So what happened?

In the 1960s, debates raged over what was causing the uptick in heart disease, strokes and high blood pressure, especially in men.

The war focused on fats and sugar.

We recently found out about the behind-the-scenes struggle to manipulate the scientists from a University of California, San Francisco researcher and former dentist named Cristin Kerns. She quit her profession in disgust when she heard a speech asserting that sugar was not the cause of chronic disease.

In her quest to disprove that belief, Kerns flew to Boston to comb through the Harvard School of Medicine’s morgue. She found a treasure trove in the form of letters written by famous Harvard nutritionist Mark Hegsted.

The letters tell how Hegsted and fellow researcher Dr. Fredrick Stare cooperated with the sugar trade group, Sugar Research Foundation (now the Sugar Association). The group also paid them the 2016 dollar equivalent of $48,000 to blame fats.

The two published research, which reviewed studies on sugar, fats and cardiovascular disease in the 1967 New England Journal of Medicine. They concluded that sugar did not affect cardiovascular disease, but that fat did.

The battle started during a 1954 speech given by the sugar trade group’s president when he identified an opportunity to increase sugar’s market share by getting U.S. citizens to eat a low-fat diet.

Remember that low-fat craze?

Snackwells, blue milk (er fat-free milk), Zero fat yogurt, low-fat Wheat Thins and the list goes on and on.

The only thing low-fat that came out of that craze were the products. As the low-fat craze exploded, so did obesity rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 1960 and 2000, healthy weights dropped by 25 percent while obese and extremely obese weights increased by 22 percent.

While she rummaged through the box of letters and memos, Kerns found an internal memo produced by the Sugar Research Foundation’s vice president and director of research proposing the industry “embark on a major program” to counter “negative attitudes towards sugar.”

Part of his plan included paying for research.

Putting their ingredients together, the Sugar Research Foundation brought the Harvard public health school’s nutrition department chair onto its board.

Things heated up in 1965 when an article appeared in the Annals of Internal Medicine linking sugar to coronary heart disease.

That’s when the industry recruited Hegsted.

The sugar industry paid him to review research articles that found nutritional dangers in sugar.

Thereafter, Kerns sifted through numerous letters that went back and forth as Hegsted and the sugar industry agreed to review the articles with a favorable eye toward sugar.

Not only did Hegsted write to the sugar industry at the outset of the research, but he continued throughout as the project unfolded.

Then finally, as he wrote the review, he asked to delay his article because of research done in Iowa.

“Every time the Iowa group publishes a paper, we have to rework a section in rebuttal,” Hegsted wrote.

To put the cherry on top, there is evidence that the sugar industry read the paper before it was published, although there is no indication it edited the work.

“Let me assure you this is quite what we had in mind and we look forward to its appearance in print,” wrote John Hickson, director of research for the sugar industry.

No mention was ever made of the sugar industry’s involvement in the research.

Kerns had Dr. Stanton Glanz, the researcher who exposed the internal documents of the tobacco industry, co-author her research findings.

When the sugar industry read Kern’s article, it continued to deny sugar’s role in heart disease.

Indeed, nutritionists continue to skirt around admitting that sugar causes cardiovascular disease.

Obviously, Hegsted’s research did its job and now we have more chronic, long-term diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis — even some cancers such as endometrial, breast and colon.

So, what happened to Hegsted after his sugar research was published?

He ended up writing Dietary Goals for the United States in 1977 that spun off the first dietary guidelines in the U.S.

Then Hegsted went on to head the human nutrition unit at the Department of Agriculture.

Of course, no one can directly question any of the cooks from that kitchen, they have all passed on. All that’s left are record obesity rates and letters in a box.

1960 Obesity Rates

Not Overweight: BMI under 25 - 54.2%

Overweight: BMI between 25 and 30 - 31.5%

Obese: BMI 35 or higher - 13.4%

Extremely Obese: BMI of 40 or higher - .9%

2000 Obesity Rates

Not Overweight: BMI under 25 - 28.9%

Overweight: BMI between 25 and 30 - 34.4%

Obese: BMI 35 or higher - 31.3%

Extremely Obese: BMI of 40 or higher - 5.4%