Editor:
My daughter Ashley VanBuskirk passed away Aug. 16 and I have received so much love and support. I just want to say thank you so very much to everyone: My family, friends, co-workers (who are like family), all of Payson; the First Response Team, the Payson Fire Department and Payson Police Department!
To my son Kody ... I wouldn’t have been able to get through this without you!
A big thank you and hug to all!
Paula VanBuskirk
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID