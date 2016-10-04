Editor:

My daughter Ashley VanBuskirk passed away Aug. 16 and I have received so much love and support. I just want to say thank you so very much to everyone: My family, friends, co-workers (who are like family), all of Payson; the First Response Team, the Payson Fire Department and Payson Police Department!

To my son Kody ... I wouldn’t have been able to get through this without you!

A big thank you and hug to all!

Paula VanBuskirk