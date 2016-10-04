Where's The Quality Control?

Editor:

During the last few weeks, a contractor for the city of Payson applied an asphalt slurry coating on East Underwood Lane and on most of the adjacent side streets. The lack of quality control and safety was remarkable.

The coating is satisfactory in places, but see-through or nonexistent in others. There are bare spots, and many areas are coarse and granular.

At best, it was a very patchy application.

Worse yet, traffic was restricted to one lane on Underwood Lane just off Tyler Parkway. Underwood is curvy with a steep hill preventing visibility of oncoming traffic and virtually no room to pass another car. There were no caution signs or individuals monitoring traffic flow in this area. This was obviously an enormous potential liability and serious risk/safety hazard for the city.

Adding insult to the project were empty water bottles strewn along the roadside.

We can only hope the city, after a thorough inspection of the job will hold back funds until the job is completed in a safe and professional manner.

Name withheld by request