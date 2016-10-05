Off-Ramp To Nowhere (Yet)

Backers of the plan to bring a university to Payson continue to spend money at a furious rate. Last week crews continued to work on a $1.4 million slowdown lane on Highway 260 for an entrance to the 254-acre parcel the Rim Country Educational Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Alliance bought from the Forest Service. The Alliance has yet to sign a university partner for the project. Reportedly, Arizona State University has demanded a larger subsidy and guarantee against losses. The slowdown lane was necessary for any development on the property, say backers.