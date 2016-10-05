Off-Ramp To Nowhere (Yet)

Backers of the plan to bring a university to Payson continue to spend money at a furious rate. Last week crews continued to work on a $1.4 million slowdown lane on Highway 260 for an entrance to the 254-acre parcel the Rim Country Educational Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Alliance bought from the Forest Service. The Alliance has yet to sign a university partner for the project. Reportedly, Arizona State University has demanded a larger subsidy and guarantee against losses. The slowdown lane was necessary for any development on the property, say backers.
Comments
Pat Randall 44 minutes ago
Anything will be said to try and not look stupid. Not working. Guess who will end up paying for all of these grand ideas.
Pat Randall 41 minutes ago
Better question who are they and why is it such a big secret if it is going to do such great things for Payson?
