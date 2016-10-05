Corporation Commission Candidates Now Acknowledge Human Link In Global Warming

Republicans running for the Arizona Corporation Commission figure maybe human beings have something to do with the warming trend after all.

The change of position for two of the three Republican candidates during a recent forum could matter, since the Corporation Commission had a large influence on things like setting the incentives for alternative energy and enforcing the current policy calling for the state to get 15 percent of its energy from alternative sources by 2025.

Moreover, the Arizona Public Service effort to dramatically reduce incentives for homeowners to go solar remains at the core of its request for an 8 percent rate increase — which will face whoever wins the election.

During the primary, four of the five Republican candidates seeking the three commission seats expressed various degrees of skepticism about the scientific consensus that the planet is heating up due in significant measure to human activities — especially the release of polluting, heat-trapping gases like carbon dioxide.

The two most skeptical candidates both lost in the primary.

Out of the three Republican winners, only former House speaker and appointed incumbent commissioner Andy Tobin agreed humans have contributed significantly to the warming trend.

On that issue he agreed with both of the Democrats now running for one of the three seats on the commission. Former state senator Tom Chabin and former state lawmaker and ACC commissioner Bill Mundell both agreed with the consensus of an estimated 97 percent of climate scientists. Both have said they would push for the state to shift away from reliance on coal-fired power plants to develop more alternative energy sources — including solar and wind.

In that first round of debates in the primary. Incumbent commissioner Bob Burns said he’d seen no proof humans were contributing to global warming. Former judge Boyd Dunn said neither the warming trend nor human influence had been “absolutely proven.”

However, in the most recent debate with the survivors from the primary — all the candidates acknowledged the evidence of the warming trend and the likely contribution of human activities — especially the release of greenhouse gases.

Burns said he suspects humans do affect the climate, but most likely it’s a “minimal amount.”

Dunn said he said “no” in the past because he wanted to move past the question so he could explain his thinking on the subject more fully, according to an account of the debate reported by Capitol Times.

This time he said, “Obviously there’s global warming occurring on this planet” and people should do “whatever is our part” to address it. He also said it was “splitting hairs” to argue about whether humans are causing the warming trend.

Tobin, Chabin and Mundell all repeated their acceptance of the warming trend and the contribution of humans to the problem.

Whoever wins the three commission seats up for grabs — two of them now held by Burns and Tobin — will quickly cast votes that will increase — or decrease — the release of greenhouse gases.

APS wants an 8 percent rate increase as well as changes that would dramatically reduce the amount it pays for excess energy generated by homeowners’ solar cell installations. APS also wants a new demand charge, which could significantly increase the cost of using energy during certain peak hours of the day.

The Corporation Commission has also acted in the past to oppose efforts by the federal government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants regulated by the commission.

Tobin also recently came into conflict with other members of the Corporation Commission when he tried to put on the agenda a discussion of whether APS should consider buying batteries or other technology to store energy during slack times to reduce peak energy demand.

APS then pressed ACC Chairman Doug Little to take Tobin’s item off the agenda, saying it wasn’t ready to discuss any of the technologies involved. The effort to reduce peak energy use figures heavily in the APS rate increase, especially the demand charge.

The squabble between Tobin and Little broke into the headlines, when Tobin put out a press release.

APS allegedly spent about $3.2 million in a dark money campaign two years ago to help elect Little and commissioner Tom Forese.

Commissioner Bob Burns has been pushing to force APS to disclose its dark money spending. The other incumbents — including Tobin, Little, Forese and outgoing commissioner Bob Stump have opposed that effort.

The grand jury recently issued several subpoenas to APS parent company Pinnacle West, apparently in response to an FBI investigation of the 2014 election.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office sought records concerning Pinnacle West and APS executives and communications between Pinnacle West and “a former ACC commissioner.”

That could relate the dark money contributions to former commissioner Gary Pearce’s son, who was running for statewide office.

Current commissioner Bob Stump has also been embroiled in controversy as a result of his emails and text messages to APS and Pinnacle West executives as well as Forese and Little during the campaign. Stump deleted thousands of emails that critics said might have been a link between the APS dark money campaign and the campaign efforts of Little and Forese. The law allows corporations and special interests groups to spend as much money as they want to influence an election without revealing the source of the money. Virtually the only restriction is that they not directly coordinate their efforts with the candidates.