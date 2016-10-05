Fiddlers Converged On Payson – And The Winners Were ...

The new Arizona State Champion Fiddler is Ben Shu of Tempe, Ariz. The young man competed in the 2016 Young Adult Division of the 46th Anniversary Vertielee Floyd Memorial Payson Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 at the Payson Event Center.

Shu has been participating in the contest for a number of years and will now represent the state in the national contest in Idaho.

Other honors in the 2016 State Championship Division went to: second, Will MacDonald, Tucson; third, Maria McArthur, Tucson; fourth, Nick Coventry, Tucson; and fifth, Jess Barry, Benson.

Age and specialty division winners were:

Small Fry, ages 3 to 9

1 – Ranelle Dietrich, Casa Grande

2 – Brie Dietrich, Casa Grande

3 – Jacob Hudson, Phoenix

4 – Brooke Casarotto, Tucson

5 – Aspen Dietrich, Casa Grande

Jr. Jr., ages 10 to 12

1 – Malcolm Barrios, Tucson

2 – Molly Lorring, Tucson

3 – Jonathan Hudson, Phoenix

4 – Isaac Casarotto, Tucson

5 – Tilden Walker, Phoenix

Junior, ages 13 to 17

1 – Maria McArthur, Tucson

2 – Will MacDonald, Tucson

3 – Madison Dietrich, Casa Grande

4 – Iselle Barrios, Tucson

5 – Grant Baltosser, Casa Grande

Young Adult, ages 18 to 39

1 – Nick Coventry, Tucson

2 – Ben Shu, Tempe

3 – Jess Barry, Benson

4 – Corrine Garey, Tucson

Adult, ages 40 to 64

1 – Kevin DeRusha, Safford

2 – Bruce Wurst, Phoenix

3 – Anita Barrios, Tucson

4 – Carol Berry, Tucson

Senior, ages 65 and older

1 – Kent Chamberlin, Sun City

2 – Sue Elsclager, Tucson

3 – Laura Barry, Tucson

4 – Dave Brinkman, Surprise

5 – Dorothy Cory, Cottonwood

Specialty

Trick Fiddle – Molly Lorring, Tucson

Fancy Fiddle – Ben Shu, Tempe

Twin Fiddle – Jess Barry, Benson/Corrine Garey, Tucson

Masters Hot Bow Champion – Ben Shu

Accompanist

1 – tie – Nick Coventry, Tucson/Joey McKenzie, Burleson, Texas

3 – Dave Brinkman, Sun City

4 – Madison Dietrich, Casa Grande

5 – tie – Lee MacDonald, Tucson/Seth McKenzie, Phoenix

Volunteer of Year

Crystal Thies, Payson

Fiddle-in Band

Incidental Bluegrass, Payson