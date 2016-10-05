School Candidate Wants Students Better Prepared

Shane Keith would like to give back to the town that has given him so much by serving on the Payson School Board.

Born and raised in Payson, Keith graduated from Payson High School in 2009. His mother’s side of the family started the sawmill many years ago — just to be clear, not the movie theater, the lumber mill.

Keith is the first of his family to graduate from college and that led him to one of the reasons he would like to serve on the PUSD board.

“They allow you to graduate with deficiencies that keep you from attending a four-year university,” said Keith.

He said he was “that kid” talented in sports (he was on the 2008 championship football team as a strong safety on defense and a tight end on offense), but from a lower to middle class family with no college graduates.

“I didn’t have any structure on how I would get to college,” said Keith, “it was just me figuring out what classes to take.”

Keith ended up going to a community college to prepare him to attend Grand Canyon University, where he graduated at the top of his class and gave the commencement speech. He now has a master’s degree and works in the compliance department for the Vanguard Investing Group.

Keith believes that if PUSD can raise the expectations it has for students, the students will benefit and find it easier to succeed outside of the district.

He and his wife made the decision to return to Payson a year ago to raise their 1-year-old son here because of the opportunities Keith sees with the district.

“With planning to raise my young family in Payson, I want to take part in what makes this community great,” said Keith. “I want the school district to be included in the conversation of what makes Payson a great place to live.”

Which leads to the other reason Keith would like to sit on the PUSD school board — his son.

“When I went through the school system,” he said, “they had full day pre-kindergarten and it was free.”

Keith has researched the studies that show pre-school makes a difference by preparing students for kindergarten.

“I think that is a big topic in general,” he said.

Currently, Payson has a few church preschools available, such as the Presbyterian and Church of the Nazarene programs, Head Start and the private Payson Christian School.

The Payson district does have a pre-kindergarten class, but it’s reserved for students with special needs and learning disabilities.

The community has a woeful need of affordable pre-school options. So Keith said he’d like to focus his time on the board to addressing those two issues, in addition to working with the policies and procedures.

Keith said he has plenty of experience working with those issues in the compliance department of Vanguard.

“If you boil down what a school board’s job is, it’s to implement policy and procedure,” said Keith.

He said in his last job with Vanguard, he edited and interpreted financial policy and procedure to ensure his company was within regulatory requirements.

“The skills I obtained during that time directly correlate with the expectations of a school board member,” he said.

Unfortunately, Keith was not able to attend the first school board debate at the Tea Party because of a family emergency, but he looks forward to participating in the Kiwanis school board debate on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at PUSD.