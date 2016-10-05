Wine Around The Library At Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library In Pine

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine will be holding its third Wine Around the Library from 4 p.m. until sunset, Saturday, Oct. 8 inside the library. Tickets are $20 per person. This is a great opportunity to see the library in a different setting by enjoying wine and cheese while visiting with friends and neighbors. Trouble in Paradise will be providing music. For tickets, stop by the library or call 928-476-3678 for additional information.

