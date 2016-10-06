Fight Domestic Violence

The Gila County Superior Court is collecting used cellphones to help the victims of domestic violence. Working in conjunction with Verizon Cellular’s HopeLine project, the Superior Court will collect donations of phones and phone accessories throughout the months of September and October.

Drop off cellular phones and accessories at the white collection bins (with black and red print) at the following locations:

• Community Action

Program – Building “C,”

107 W. Frontier Payson.

• Gila County Complex, 610

E. Hwy 260 Payson.

• Payson Town Hall: 303 N.

Beeline Hwy. Payson.

All refurbished or recycled equipment will directly benefit domestic violence victims and survivors. To learn more about HopeLine’s efforts against domestic violence please visit: http://www.verizon.com/about/responsibility/hopeline-faqs