Quoth The Raven

“Gloock. Glooocch. Glooch,” quote the raven.

I didn’t know how to respond.

The glossy black raven cocked his head, studying me with raucous skepticism.

His mate for life, sitting next to him on the stone wall overlooking the Petrified National Forest, hunkered down and peering, beady-eyed at her partner.

“What would it take for me to get you to fly upside down?” I asked by way of conversation.

The raven shook his head. “Gluuc, gluuc, gluuc, gluuc,” observed the raven.

I felt vaguely encouraged. I did not feel it likely the raven would oblige me in the matter of upside down flying — although I know they can do it. I felt good he had not greeted my request with open ridicule.

“Well, just think about it. No rush,” I offered.

The wind rose off the painted desert, stirring the dust of a 220-million-year-old tropical forest turned to stone, agates and quartz and ancient bone.

If we get to come back as something else — I’d pick a raven.

They’re troublemakers, too smart for their own good, scavengers with a reputation, liars, faithful husbands, endlessly flexible — but they don’t seem bored.

I’ve seen them fly upside down. And saw a National Geographic spread on a raven that strode to the top of a snow bank, flipped over on his back to toboggan down the slope — then repeated the process.

I also read a book — “Mind of the Raven” — presenting all kinds of studies on raven intelligence. Turns out they cannot only learn to talk, then lie to each other. Ravens often hide food for later use. If another raven’s watching while they hide the food — they’ll go to elaborate lengths to pretend to hide it in various places — hoping to fool the alert observer.

In another experiment, a researcher tied a piece of meat to the end of a string hanging from a perch. One raven figured out he could sit on the perch, lean down, pull up the string, pin it with his claw, reach down and do it again — until he could grab the meat. Took him awhile to work out this clever solution. But watching ravens immediately copied his shortcut.

Now it turns out ravens and closely related corvids like crows are just about as clever as chimpanzees, despite having far smaller brains.

In this case, the researchers from Lund University in Sweden devised a test of something called “inhibitory control,” which means overruling instinct with thought and experience — considered a measure of intelligence.

The researchers had previously trained chimps and gorillas to get food out of a tube by opening the tube from the end. Then they substituted a clear plastic tube, so they could see the food. The primate mostly still flipped the tube and opened it from the end, their experience overruling the sight of the food in the tube.

Then they administered the same test to ravens. The ravens did just as well as the primate, despite their much smaller bird brains. The researchers noted that the ravens and other corvids like the jackdaw and the New Caledonian crows rank as among the smartest animals ever tested — probably due to a very high density of neurons in their tightly packed brains.

They’ve used those smarts to thrive, in a world where sweeping changes caused by human beings have driven many other bird species to the edge. They’ll eat just about anything, from garbage to road kill to wolf kill.

They’ve been known to lead hunters to game — and wolves to deer and elk — planning to dine on the leftovers.

I figure that’s why Lobo, my better half, pays such close attention to their activities. He’ll go tearing off through the woods after a raven flittering lazily from one treetop the next — seemingly amused by Lobo’s shaggy enthusiasm.

But I left Lobo home for this jaunt to the petrified remains of a vast, tropical forest buried 220 million years ago on the brink of a mass extinction, which cleared the way for the rise of the dinosaurs. He pulled something in his back leg — a tendon. We gave surgery a try, but he’s still limping — so he’s not chasing ravens as joyfully as he once did.

“Lobo says hi,” I added, knowing they would enjoy each other. Turns out putting wolves back into the ecosystem at Yellowstone was hard on the elk, but proved a huge boon for ravens, eagles and other scavengers.

The raven fluffed himself.

His sweetheart croaked.

Ravens apparently mate for life, conducting spectacular mating displays in mid air. I’ve seen them lock talons and pinwheel toward earth, braking contact just shy of disaster. A mated pair will claim a carcass and drive away other ravens. Although, unmated youngsters will fly back to communal roosts and bring a bunch or rowdy young slackers to drive off the mated pair and lay claim to all the dead meat for themselves.

I moved forward.

The ravens hopped backward on the wall.

I moved closer.

They hopped up into the air, spreading their wings, catching the wind blowing off the colorfully dead world below. They rose effortlessly into the sky, watching me with alert, disdainful eyes.

I waved.

What a gig.

When I come back -- I definitely want to fly.