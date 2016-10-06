Wow Your Holiday Guests

Gila Community College would like to prepare all of the holiday cooks to wow their guests at a Holiday Cooking Class on Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

The Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College will host the event that will teach how to make homemade eggnog, flambé, baked cheese and other high-calorie goodies.

To reserve a seat for this fun and informative event, please call Judy at 928-978-0472.