Wow Your Holiday Guests

Gila Community College would like to prepare all of the holiday cooks to wow their guests at a Holiday Cooking Class on Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
The Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College will host the event that will teach how to make homemade eggnog, flambé, baked cheese and other high-calorie goodies.
To reserve a seat for this fun and informative event, please call Judy at 928-978-0472.
