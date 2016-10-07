'Adventure Where We Live' Reactions

Editor’s note: Here are some comments from our blog on the story about a meeting to unveil a new marketing plan for Payson. To join the discussion, go to payson.com and comment on some of the stories.

First of all, what is a hashtag?

Next, Payson needs to take care of Payson citizens first before trying to get new people here. Streets are terrible. Street lights on Main St. don’t all light up at night. Most newer subdivisions were not allowed street lights. At least 1/4 of the property in Payson needs forest trimming and/or the vacant lots and homes need to clean the junk and trash off their property. If a fire starts in one of them good bye Payson. Get the ugly A frame signs off the Beeline. They make it look like all the businesses are going out of business besides being a distraction. They look worse than anything in South Phoenix. Forget about doing anything with American Gulch for at least 5 years, if then. People don’t drive a hundred miles to walk down a dry ditch and look at the back of buildings. The air filled floppy signs are another distraction. Face it, Payson looks like a junk yard, starting just N. of the Casino. Stop worrying about Main St. It is coming along fine with the new buildings and remodeling that has been going on the last few yrs. Last but not least stop raising taxes. If I hadn’t been raised in Payson we would never have moved back here after being gone for 42 yrs. One circle thru town and we would have kept going. The council and dept. heads need to use a couple of their vans and take a tour of Payson. Take along cameras or a large notepad and take notes of how your town looks. Take a good look at the property that joins GVP on the east.

Pat Randall

Fast food junction

How about “come to Payson, fast food junction.”

Maria Heller

Positive things

Having read the article and having had the privilege of being invited to and attending the meeting I can report that the article did not cover everything that was discussed at this meeting. The meeting was enthusiastically participated in by representatives from the TOP (Town of Payson) Council and Mayor’s Office, TOP Parks/Recreation and Tourism Department, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, PUSD, TOP Economic Development, TOP Planning and Zoning as well as several local business owners and while the main focus of the meeting was getting a positive message out in an effort to attract more people to come and enjoy Payson and Rim Country, the underlying tone of the meeting was establishing pride from within by sharing the positive things we see and love about where we live every day. Now please don’t get me wrong, I’m a heck of a guy, Cameron Davis is a heck of a guy, Joe Klein, Donovan Christian, Bobby Davis and the 15 or so other people in attendance all great people ... qualified to discuss road planning or fire protection from the noted tinder boxes apparently plaguing the town? Not enough to warrant a 2.5+ hour meeting.

What we are qualified to do is share our love for this area that we are proud to call home, proud to put down roots and open our businesses and raise our children in by getting together and positively working to get more people to come here and spend money and improve the quality of life for ALL of Rim Country. We know there are problems with the roads and so do the people qualified to discuss that and do something about it. They must be meeting regularly because road improvement projects are happening (not literally at this minute) as we speak and there are plans approved and funding approved for more work to be done. Main Street is really only bad (and the town is hardly comparable to South Phoenix) in a few pocket areas and if people only see and focus on the negative then they will never see the positive.

I am proud to be part of this group and as a group we will be looking for help, support and the participation of all the people in Rim Country. We live in a great country where we can get out from behind our keyboards and have our voices heard. I attend many town council meetings and there is always time devoted to public comments there is also another great thing about this country we live in if we don’t like the place we are living we can leave and find a place more suitable to our needs or better for us than where we came from. I encourage everyone to take part in their community and my office is always open and I am very easily reached and willing to hear from both business owners and non-business related people, Chamber member or not. It’s time to get our hands dirty in a positive effort and let our negative typing fingers rest a while.

Chris Bartone, Rim Country Chamber manager

Bunch of greasy spoon joints

All corporate greasy spoon joints, the worst Walmart in the USA and a growing air pollution and traffic problem are what we have so far. Why can’t we be a nice retirement community with clean air, peace and no big brothers with their corporate fingers in our wallets?

Bruce Heffner

Just look at the traffic

Did anybody see the traffic jam this afternoon (Sunday) backed way up the 260 from its intersection with the 87? We gave up trying to get to some of the affected stores. And we want even more people coming up here?

That would be fine if we added local bypasses around the 87-260 choke point to the SE side and both west sides like we now have on the NE side (via Manzanita). A Mud Springs extension would provide the SE local bypass and the extension behind Walmart the NW bypass. If these two ever get put in, that would leave only the SW side. Then I think we could handle another 10,000 cars if the locals used the bypasses.

Mike White

Nothing really changes

I agree with some of Pat’s points. The small A frame signs advertising everything looks raunchy. After 25 years of living and learning the Town of Payson, not that much has really changed. The last so-called branding effort was “the Cool Mountain Town” as I recall. What did that achieve? Now another “group” has arrived on scene. I’m sure their motivations are sincere, but as a resident, I have seen many do-good local groups flash alive then slowly fade away with not much accomplished, if anything. Payson is a mishmash of old and new. Some nice neighborhoods, and some not so nice neighborhoods. I see little enforcement to motivate business owners and property owners to clean up their holdings. And no Town enforcement. Bottom line, it will take money and lots of it to improve Payson to make it what it could be. Your talking private sector investment. What’s the incentive for them to do it? A so-called event center that has no roof protection from sun, rain, dust. To truly become successful, it needs to be fully enclosed. Again money. So good luck with all the good ideas and wishful thinking. When the money shows up (and not from our local taxes) let me know. Maybe then I will jump on board the feel-good train.

Don Evans