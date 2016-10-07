Art & Science Meet In His Photography

Heading to the field with Dr. Bruce Taubert is much more than a stellar photographic opportunity; it is an adventure into the basics of wildlife.

Taubert, the former director of Arizona Game and Fish, and renowned photographer, is a Ph.D. wildlife biologist. He knows his subjects and will take the time to explain what’s happening in the animals’ lives, which often leads to a superior photograph.

Rim Country residents now have a chance to learn the secrets of this master biologist-photographer. He’s written “Wild in Arizona,” a book about where and how to photograph wildlife in Arizona. Several of the 50 spots he highlights are in Rim Country, including the Rim Road and Green Valley Park. He also includes 14 invaluable photographic tips for capturing wildlife.

Taubert will talk about his book and the blending of science and art on Monday, Oct. 10 at the monthly meeting that will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Dr. Harley Schalesky (1804 E. Underwood Lane, off Tyler Parkway). If you’d like to attend, email helaththings4u@aol.com for directions.

His passion for wildlife has led to a life of focus — and adventure.

Taubert told me once that he set up a camera trigger outside a kangaroo rat’s nest, put seeds out along where his trail extended and set the camera up for night flash photography. The resulting image, beyond stellar, captured the rat rounding the corner with cheeks filled and eyes focused on getting back to the

den. The pounds of food and the hundreds of photos resulted in just the right action photo.

I have been out with Taubert knee-deep in Rim puddles bending down to water level to photograph mating pairs of Arizona tree frogs. My boots filled with water, but that’s a small price for the unique images. Night stalking with a camera for the elf owls and early morning visits to burrowing owl locations produced images because Taubert knows the animals, when they hunt, their habits.

Venturing out with Dr. Taubert comes with a cost too. My first trip satisfied my quest to learn more about wildlife photography — but I also ended up with an expensive long lens, triggers, flash units, macro lenses and stuff that I learned how to use from him.

Former Game and Fish Director Bruce Taubert has learned to combine the knowledge of a biologist and the eye of an artist to shoot striking wildlife photos. He’ll offer tips on wildlife photography on Monday at the Rim Country Photography Club at a meeting open to the public and would-be photo club members.

Treks to Bosque del Apache netted images only possible because Taubert out maneuvered the other photographers with his pre-trip scouting efforts and his knowledge when the birds would do what. We were always in the best location well ahead to the competition. Trips to Costa Rica capturing jungle critters, Namibia looking for deadly vipers at night, the Everglades for the birds and gators, Ecuador hummingbirds, Green Valley Park Lakes in the winter and even mushroom hunts on the Rim resulted in exceptional photos.

His love of science is only exceeded by his kindness and sense of humor. When you take a workshop from him, he will make sure you leave with quality images. For Taubert, it’s more than taking exceptional photographs, it is sharing, caring and a passion for the subjects.

This too in contagious.