Big Unit, Gonzo Here Today

Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m at the Kiwanis Fields in Rumsey Park

Two Arizona Diamondbacks legends are coming to Payson.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson and World Series hero Luis Gonzalez will take part in a ceremony dedicating the Kiwanis East and West Baseball Fields at Rumsey Park in their honor at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

The fields were upgraded as part of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation’s Build A Field program through a grant Payson Little League president Barbara Rasmussen applied for. The D-Backs partnered with Arizona Public Service to fund the grant.

The improvements included putting in regulation fencing with green screening, adding shade screening to the dugouts, two beautiful scoreboards, two large bleachers, two portable mounts that allow both fields to be used for either baseball or softball and bringing in the same rock-free dirt used at Chase Field.

“These fields are something to be very proud of and have been a showpiece for our community during several of the big tournaments that have come to Payson this year,” said Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Cameron Davis in a press release.

One of the fields will be named Randy Johnson Hall-of-Fame Field and the other will be named Legends Field and co-named after Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez.

“You don’t get any bigger than these two names when you think of Arizona Diamondbacks baseball,” Davis said. “The Town of Payson is honored to have these two legends be forever part of our community.”

The town and Payson Little League invite everyone in the community to join them for the ceremony.