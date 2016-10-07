Can’T Sneak Up On Lobos

Just how good is Payson High’s football team?

If all you had to do was look at the record, the answer would be easy.

Two wins and four losses?

Well, not very good, obviously.

But hold on a minute my friend.

It’s not so simple.

This is a team that on the right night can beat any Class 3A team in the state.

Forget the record.

They’ve only recently begun to realize how good they actually are.

There are a couple of good reasons for that.

First, they started the season a week earlier than usual in an effort to get a bye week prior to the 3A East opener against Show Low. Unfortunately, that hurt them trying to set up a scrimmage a week before most teams are ready for a scrimmage. So they scrimmaged themselves.

That’s never a good situation because you’re not going to learn much against your buddies you see every day.

I wish they had managed to get in with a couple other teams who were starting earlier for a three-team scrimmage, which some teams take part in.

So they really weren’t ready for their season opener and boy did it show as visiting Safford looked like a state title contender in a blowout victory in Payson.

Surprisingly, the coaching staff tossed out the offense they ran throughout practice heading into the season, changing to a wing-T formation. Jake Swartwood pulled senior Ryan Ricke off the bench and made him the starting quarterback.

The move turned the season around, although you might not know it by the record.

A loss at Queen Creek Casteel followed with just a week of practice in the new offense.

But the Longhorns played well in the second half of that game and then really turned the corner the following week with a 24-0 shutout at Fountain Hills.

A week later they traveled to Flagstaff Coconino and dominated that 4A school.

They battled 2A power Eagar Round Valley to the wire in a 20-13 loss they felt they could have won, then nearly shocked third-ranked Show Low last week before their gutsy two-point run to win the game with 7.5 seconds remaining came up short.

The Cougars didn’t expect such a challenge.

But this week’s foe, No. 5 Snowflake, certainly will. The Lobos’ coaches have torn apart the game video looking for any weakness they can exploit.

And they’ll be ready.

Nobody can overlook the Longhorns anymore, not that Show Low did because I don’t think they did.

But that’s fine.

This team doesn’t need any help. I believe they’ll compete until the end once again.

Behind Ricke and a strong running game, this offense can explode at any time. And the defense has improved.

Maybe this is the week they put it all together.