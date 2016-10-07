Churches Lead The Way In Beloved Community

Hard to believe in our own Rim Country neighborhoods, people sleep out in the open because they have no home.

Some lost a job.



Some have a mental illness and struggle to function.



Some have addictions.

Some just have bad luck.

A 2000 study estimated between 2.3 million and 3.5 million people had to spend at least a few nights out on the street. In 2013, it was estimated that one in 30 children were homeless and 12 percent of homeless adults were veterans. Yet according to Amnesty International USA, vacant houses outnumber homeless people by five times.



A tragedy.

We’re pleased to see that a dedicated group of people have decided to open Hope House. It’s a sanctuary designed to give people a place to restructure their lives and find a direction, by getting a job, medical care, training or education.

The compassion and understanding the Hope House organizers have for the homeless in Rim Country gives people a second chance in our community. Good-hearted people and churches doing the Lord’s work made it possible. Hope House will give them warm clothes, blankets, food and sleeping bags to help them get through the cold nights with no judgment or expectations.

They just wait with the light on for when someone sleeping in the woods decides its time to come in from the cold.

To call the Hope House, dial 928-363-4052.