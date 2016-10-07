Community Almanac Friday, October 7, 2016

Secretary of State's Office Town Hall Meeting

The Secretary of State’s Office Town Hall meeting about the General Election ballot propositions is at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Payson Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd. The meeting is free and open to the public. Voters have two ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election — legalizing the purchase of marijuana for all adults from licensed distributors and raising the minimum wage.

Arts, crafts and bake sale

The Pink Ladies plan an Arts, Crafts & Bale Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 304 E. Aero Drive (next to the Almost New Thrift Shop). The items are all handcrafted and proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for residents of Rim Country. For more information, call MHAF, 928-472-2588.

Senior Expo

The Rim Country is the place many senior citizens have chosen to make our home. Consequently seniors and those who want to assure their quality of life have developed multiple resources to make sure Rim seniors are happy and healthy.

To learn about area resources, attend the 2nd Annual Rim Country Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 at the Messinger Community Room, Payson Messinger Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson. No admission is charged and there will be door prizes and refreshments.

First Friday Concert

Come listen to Goin’ 4 Broke on First Friday at the Community Presbyterian Church, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7. Goin’ 4 Broke is a progressive bluegrass band.

The evening’s dinner is Sloppy Joes and a house salad for donations to benefit the Deacons’ Food Pantry, hosted by the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Call 928-474-2059.

Beth Moore conference

All women from throughout the Rim Country are welcome to participate in a Beth Moore “The Symphony” Conference at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

The conference’s opening session is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 and continues from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 with breakfast and lunch served. Please bring a candle (any size) to decorate for fall.

The cost is $20 per person and child care is provided upon request. Pre-registration is required. For registration and information, go to www.pbcpayson.org or call the church office at 928-474-9279.

Meals on Wheels benefit

Once again the community theater group is presenting “Home Town Country Radio Show” at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 — First Friday — at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Donate $7 to benefit the Center’s Meals on Wheels program.

This Friday special guests will include Jayne and Jinx Pyle, Rim Country’s historians, storytellers and songwriters.

TARA Swapfest

The Tonto Amateur Radio Association of Payson is organizing a Swapfest and invites everyone to come and participate as a seller or buyer. The TARA Swapfest is from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Ramada 5, Rumsey Park, Payson.

TARA has the ramada until 1 p.m. so the group can have a potluck/barbecue (bring your own meat and something to share). There will be a hot grill to cook on, and condiments provided. To help cover expenses, there is a charge of $3 for tailgaters (sellers) or $3 per table for vendors. There is no entrance fee. This is a place to buy, sell and swap amateur radio, electronic and computer equipment. Hams and non-hams alike are welcome.

To pre-register or for additional information, call Bruce Johnson, N7DDT 928-474-4154.

Animal Welfare Thrift Shop anniversary

The Animal Welfare Thrift Shop will have its Five Year Anniversary Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at 434 S. Hwy. 87 (across from Wendy’s).

The event includes a KRIM live broadcast, raffles, a half-price sale and representatives from some of the rescue organizations that benefit from sales proceeds.

The store’s half-price sale starts Friday and the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday and Monday. Call 928-951-2587 for more information.

All proceeds from the shop’s sales benefit local animals in need.

Special screening of ‘Storks’

A special screening of the animated film “Storks” is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Sawmill Theatres. The cost is only $5 per person, but there is limited seating.

Proceeds support scholarships for local students offered by the Friends of Rim Country Gila Community College.

Teen event at library

There will be a teens-only Pizza and Ping-pong event at the Payson Public Library from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.

The library is at 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson, in Rumsey Park. For more information, call 928-474-9260.

Flute Circle

Discover the beauty and relaxation of the Native American Flute. Meet others learning to play or just come and enjoy the music. The event is free at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at in Tom Russell’s insurance office behind Fargo’s Steakhouse, 620 E. Hwy. 260, Suite D-3. For more information, call 928-474-1233.

Wine Around the Library

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library will be holding its 3rd Wine Around the Library from 4 p.m. until sunset, Saturday, Oct. 8 inside the library.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 per person.

Trouble in Paradise will be providing music.

For tickets, stop by the library or call 928-476-3678 for additional information.

Sheriff candidates’ forum

Gila County Sheriff candidates incumbent Adam Shepherd and challenger Darrell Stubbs will present their platforms and answer questions at the Payson Tea Party meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Community members are invited to attend, for more information call 928-951-6774.

Candlelight walk, program

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 the community is invited to participate in Time Out’s annual candlelight walk/program honoring those who have survived the social epidemic known as domestic violence and those who have died as a result of abuse.

Participants will meet at the Expedition Church parking lot, 301 S. Colcord, at 5:45 p.m., where they will be given candles and signs to carry, if desired. At 6 p.m., the assembled group will line up to begin a brief walk to McDonald’s and back to Expedition Church, where, at 6:30 p.m. a short program will be presented.

Should the walk be canceled due to inclement weather, the program at the church will proceed at 6:30 p.m. as planned.

For details, call Time Out at 928-472-8007.