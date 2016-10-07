Correction About Upcoming Jazz All Stars Concert Performer

We inadvertently printed that “the famous” Yanni would be taking part in the next Jazz All Stars Concert at the Community Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.

Yanni will be in the concert, but it is Ioannis Goudelis on piano. The more noted Yanni is Yiannis Chryssomallis, known professionally as Yanni.

We regret the error.

The resumé of Goudelis is outstanding and he should be an exceptional addition to the Jazz All Stars concert Oct. 30.

Look for additional details in future publications.