Councilor: Get Creative, Payson

Payson Town Council member and small-business owner Chris Higgins has seen economic revitalization in progress and believes it’s possible for Payson.

Higgins says it’s all about collaboration.

“That’s what every community has done,” said Higgins. “In Cottonwood, it was a combined effort of the town, the chamber and the business community. The more involvement you have from those groups, the more successes you have.”

Higgins has focused on economic development since his election two years ago. And has attended presentations around Arizona. Local Arizona First,

a nonprofit that supports and advocates for locally owned businesses throughout the state, sponsored several of those sessions.

At the Sunrise ski resort, he found the longest zip line in the state.

In Douglas, which shares a border with Mexico, the town has started an international art festival.

“On the Mexico side, they paint the fence,” said Higgins. “Artists in town give classes. The events attract artists from all over the world.”

In Ajo, Higgins saw a successful partnership between concerned community members, the town, the University of Arizona and the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, (a nonprofit) to create living spaces for artists.

“Ajo took the old Curley School and used low-income housing grants to turn the school into apartments for the artists,” he said.

In each case, the town collaborated with community groups and businesses.

And that’s the takeaway Higgins has obtained from his research — collaboration.

But he says he doesn’t think the town is excited about working with the businesses in town.

“What we haven’t seen the whole time is collaboration and working together,” said Higgins. “There was a separation between the town and the business community. The town has suffered by not rebounding as quickly as we could have,” he said. “For the last eight years, the total focus was on the university,” said Higgins. “There were opportunities to be doing other things.”

That seems to be changing with groups such as Collective Arizona that recently met to discuss ideas and ways to improve the experience for visitors and businesses.

The new town leadership attended, along with members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Payson Unified School District leadership, Planning and Zoning, Parks and Rec, Economic Development and several businesses from the Payson Farmers Market to Kevin Dick Investments.

Higgins said such combined efforts spawn creative solutions.

In Ajo, the town created a feasibility plan, then won a $9 million ISDA grant to convert the school into the apartments.

Opened in 2007, the Curley School now houses 10 artists. It has attracted media interest and national awards bringing positive attention.

Higgins believes Payson needs to capitalize on its assets. “We have so much because of location, weather, and a desirable proximity to the East Valley,” said Higgins.