Fatal Crash On Highway 87 South Of Pine On Wednesday

A Pine man was killed Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle collided head-on with a van north of Payson.

David Alley, 59, of Pine, was traveling southbound on Highway 87 at 3:10 p.m. in a red Hyundai passenger vehicle when his vehicle crossed the double yellow centerline at milepost 255, colliding head-on with a GMC passenger van, according to a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The van, heading northbound, was driven by Alaa Bartley, 34, of Gilbert. Cindi

Bartley was a passenger in the van.

Alley died on scene from his injuries. Both Alaa and Cindi were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officials closed the highway after the wreck and re-opened it at 4:45 p.m.

Three Payson fire engines responded to Wednesday’s wreck along with at least three ambulances and what sounded like every DPS and Gila County Sheriff’s Office officer on duty. Payson road crews put out road closure signs and Payson police helped with the road closure near Home Depot.