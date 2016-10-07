High Water Mark For Arrogance

Once upon a time, people elected state lawmakers to serve them — and the schools, counties and towns in which they live. But lately, our state lawmakers seem to think we voted them in to rule us — and ride roughshod over local government.

At least, that seems to be the point of Senate Bill 1487, supported by all three of Rim Country’s representatives in the state Legislature. This misbegotten measure allows individual lawmakers to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General against any town or county that does something they don’t like. The Attorney General will then do a quick investigation and decide whether the town’s ordinances or actions might violate a state law.

If the investigator decides maybe they have, the state can immediately cut off state-shared revenue — including sales taxes, gas taxes, income taxes and other revenue sources. For towns like Payson, this would hack millions from the town budget in a sudden, devastating swoop.

All the town can do is go to court and try to get a judge to disagree with the opinion of the AG’s office. In the meantime, the town will face a budget disaster in the making.

The law shows contempt for local voters and local officials and makes a mockery of due process.

State lawmakers wasted no time filing complaints against towns. Our own Sen. Sylvia Allen briefly supported, but then withdrew, from Rep. Paul Boyer’s complaint against Snowflake after it approved a marijuana growing operation. Oddly, the complaint mirrored objections by an outside group connected to the medical marijuana industry attempting to recall the town council. The Attorney General’s investigation dismissed the specific complaint the lawmaker filed. However, the investigator found an entirely different reason to think that the town violated state law when it imposed a licensing fee. It’s unclear what happens next.

It’s bitterly ironic that the Arizona Legislature routinely rails against federal laws and insists on the superior virtue of the layer of government closest to the people. But in a commentary, Sen. Allen maintains that only the state has sovereign power. The states ceded a strictly limited list of responsibilities to the federal government, but retain otherwise untrammeled power. She says the cities and counties are mere creations of the state with only the power the Legislature deigns to delegate.

She claimed the Legislature has a duty to “push back” against counties and cities “trying to implement the progressive left’s agenda.”

But what happens if those evil progressives win control of the state government? Can you image the terrible cry Sen. Allen would raise if those progressives set about to bankrupt towns run by a “principled conservative” like herself?

In truth, we’d rather see power in the hands of the county board of supervisors and the town council and the school board every time. In our experience, they’re far less ideological, far more solutions-oriented and far more responsive to the voters.

SB 1487 sets a new, dismaying standard of arrogance for the Legislature.

True conservatives ought to limit the power of government, honor the will of the voters and solve problems as close to the local level as possible.

Instead, the meddling, high-handed, power-mongering arrogance of SB 1487 sounds like something you’d expect from a big-government, liberal progressive with an agenda.