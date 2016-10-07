More Fast Food: Culver’S Opens In Payson

After months of waiting, owners this week opened the 133-seat Culver’s restaurant, which boasts 30 mix-ins and toppings for its creamy vanilla and chocolate custard made fresh every two hours.

Culver’s officially opened Monday after a VIP opening Saturday attended by some 400 people.

Owner Steve Chlupsa said he and his wife Cathy are thrilled.

“We think it’s a wonderful area and we are excited to become a contributing and active member of the community.”

The restaurant is one of several new fast food establishments that have opened

in the area in the past year.

Culver’s has one of the largest menus, offering Atlantic cod, Butter Burgers, Reuben melt, pork tenderloin sandwich, salads, chili, soups and pot roast and chopped steak dinners. For sides, they offer Wisconsin cheese curds, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, chili cheddar fries and onion rings.

Culver’s staff on Wednesday said everything is made fresh and in-house. The fish is breaded on site and nothing is ever frozen. Well, everything but the custard.

Culver’s custard gets its creamy texture from the Wisconsin dairy it uses.

Steve and Cathy originally hoped to open before Labor Day, but weather pushed construction back.

Steve said construction went well with the town being one of the easiest he’d worked with in the course of years of construction and projects. The Chlupsas have lived in Arizona off and on for the past 25 years after being transferred from Minnesota and Illinois while working at Honeywell. Steve was a former VP of finance and CFO at several large companies, most recently at Avnet in Tempe for the last seven years. Cathy was a registered nurse.

Steve retired early to open his own franchise. This is his first restaurant.

“We have always loved the Payson area and we’re excited to open our Culver’s restaurant here,” Steve said.

While construction went well, Steve was concerned how hiring staff would go. He said several people predicted he’d have a hard time finding good help in Rim Country. Instead, Steve said they found great workers. They hired eight managers and have around 65 staff members. They are still looking to hire additional workers. Visit Culvers.jobs to apply.

“We have a couple of real shining stars,” Steve said about his staff.

Several diners said they were pleased with the helpfulness of the staff.

“We are all about hospitality, good quality food and cleanliness,” Steve said.

Steve plans to hold a grand opening ceremony in a few weeks.

The restaurant, at 805 E. Highway 260, is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the exception of a few holidays.