Movie Delivers Nonstop Action Ripped From The Headlines

Intense fiery death engulfs the screen in “Deepwater Horizon,” a film depicting the famous drilling disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. I have never seen such a sustained action sequence in a disaster film that keeps the thrills going for so long. All other movies about volcanoes, earthquakes or tidal waves have a new and higher mark to meet — a much higher mark.

The story will have a familiar sound to most of us. A drilling rig in the Gulf caught fire spectacularly with the loss of 11 souls. We know of the devastation of the subsequent oil spill, but I, at least, paid no mind to the human beings incinerated or who escaped the death of the rig. This solidly tells the story of the people who lived or died on the burning Deepwater Horizon.

The technical aspects of the film reflect actual reality in the oil industry. Two Deepwater survivors helped keep the movie people on track. In real life and in the movie, loads of people help make the drilling happen, but only a handful actually work the drilling floor. They’re young roughnecks, strong, quick youngsters capable of working hard and fast without making a mistake that might cost one of them their life. People made mistakes on the DH, but the mistake-makers had advanced degrees in petroleum engineering. The blue-collar heroes took the brunt of the hurt and in at least one case sacrificed his life to save the others. Greater love has no man than he who lays down his life for his friend.

Director Peter Berg also directed star Mark Wahlberg in the also intense “Lone Survivor.” He also did the directing for “Hancock” with Will Smith and “The Kingdom,” a movie about Saudi Arabia, but filmed in Tuscon. Writer Matthew Michael Carnahan wrote “The Kingdom” and also the epic “World War Z.” His co-writer Matthew Sand only has a single other and not-famous writing credit. They managed to write a film about heroes without being mawkish.

The stellar cast has Mark Wahlberg as the star and Kate Hudson as his wife. Kurt Russell, John Malkovich and character actor James DuMont play supporting roles. Young Dylan O’Brien we remember from the “Blade Runner” movies. He plays one of the sturdy roughnecks. Watch for Trace Adkins in a cameo at the end of the movie.

Mark Wahlberg and the other producers allowed a gigantic budget of $156 million. This film deserves to be a huge success, but $156 million is a lot of money to claw back. This four saw blade film has a mild PG-13 rating and runs for one hour and 47 minutes.

Fun Facts: The filmmakers built a prop oil rig, which is the largest prop ever specially constructed for a movie. This is the first film in which Kate Hudson has worked with her father Kurt Russell.