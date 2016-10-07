Muddy Motor Fun At Payson Off Road Grand Prix

A quad rider maneuvers his way through a mud pit on a rainy Sunday afternoon during the inaugural Arizona Offroad Promotions Payson Grand Prix last Saturday and Sunday at Payson Event Center. The wet weather didn’t stop most competitors from hitting the track for several races held both days for motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs. AZOP also held a race in Star Valley in June and plans to return to Rim Country with two more races next year. Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and Four Seasons Motorsports sponsored the race.