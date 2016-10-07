New Hope Blossoms For The Homeless In Rim Country

When Joe Corrigan and church leaders throughout Payson heard about a 23-year-old homeless man who hung himself out of despair, it galvanized them to find a solution — Hope House.

Corrigan, along with partner Don Lees, mobilized “tremendous” community support to open a beautiful facility behind Dunkin Donuts and Five Guys.

The house, formerly a doctor’s office, sports a fresh coat of stain. Inside, new cabinets line the redesigned kitchen. The cozy dining room has a long table made for family-style dinners.

Inside the meeting room/living room, a huge fireplace waits for chilly winter.

Downstairs is a room for men.

Upstairs, rooms for women and children already have a couple of residents.

“Women and families are most at risk,” said Lees.

Lees and Corrigan say this is not a shelter — it’s transitional housing.

“A lot of people think this is a shelter. It’s not,” said Lees, “this is transitional shelter.”

What does that mean?

It means residents sign a contract and agree to pay rent. They are held accountable.

That contract isn’t easy for many to sign. Once a resident signs, he or she agrees to remain sober, submit to drug tests and attend the Celebrate Recovery program at Mountain Bible Church — if they need it. They also purchase their own food and do chores around Hope House.

“We have boundaries and curfews. We decide who can be here. It’s basically a controlled environment,” said Corrigan.

Corrigan said a few homeless decide they would rather live on the street or in the forest and continue to drink or use drugs, but that is often because the homeless suffer from mental illnesses and don’t believe they need help.

"I've addressed my mental illness, but because I broke a couple of leases along the way, it's hard for me to get a job. I can't get a place to live." Dionna Gagnier Hope House Manager

Dionna Gagnier, was one of those who had no idea she suffered from bi-polar disorder. She cycled from despair into a mania and back again. She used alcohol and pills to dull the mental anguish, but nothing worked. She went in and out of rehab units until she finally received a diagnosis.

Now Gagnier has a handle on her life and is the day manager and a resident of Hope House.

“I’ve addressed my mental illness,” she said, “but because I broke a couple of leases along the way. It’s hard for me to get a job. I can’t get a place to live.”

She said the way she is learning to improve herself is to help others and to run the household. She also goes to Celebrate Recovery and attends church.

“It’s actually challenging me to be a better me,” she said.

Hope House not only offers transitional housing, it also gives out blankets, sleeping bags, food, warm clothes and even tents.

In the winter, Hope House will help the homeless folks get a ride to the Valley to warmer weather and more shelters.

So where are most of the homeless in Payson?

Gagnier said they live in the wooded areas behind Walgreens, Walmart and Bashas’.

Corrigan said he has seen some in the tunnel by the mortuary.

“I see the same homeless people,” he said. “It’s a wonderful experience to work with the homeless and feed them. It’s great when they share it ... the Bible says they are the meek.”

Corrigan admits up front that Hope House is a Christian-based institution. As a result, backers do not seek grants from the government. Instead, local churches, individuals and organizations like the Time Out Shelter provided the necessary support.

An “esteemed doctor and his wife” and a deacon’s wife all of whom wish to remain anonymous, helped raise the money to purchase the Hope House.

The radio station, KPJM 99.7 had a radio program to support the Hope House project.

The Hope House partners with the Time Out Shelter to provide goods and receives advice on how to run the transitional housing program.

Thrift shops in the area, including Pine Strawberry Thrift, Payson Senior Thrift Store and the Time Out Thrift Shop, have all donated items.

Southwest Behavioral and Community Bridges offer support and references for residents in need.

But the greatest donation Corrigan said Hope House received came from the children living in the trailer park across the street.

“They raised $35 from a lemonade stand,” he said.

Corrigan said he and Lees plan to make Hope House more self-sustaining by charging rent from the residents, along with receiving donations.

Corrigan and Lees said this is truly a transitional situation, not a final stop.

Lees said he experienced the power of transitional housing when his brother was murdered in Phoenix, leaving 10 children from two different mothers.

“One was just a week old,” he said.

Lees and his wife had them all move up to their Star Valley home. At one point, there were 20 people in the home.

But it was a beautiful experience for Lees.

“I worked at Bashas’ at night and when I came home all the kids would be asleep. It was real quiet. But there would be a plate of food on the stove for me,” he said.

Out of that experience, his sisters-in-law and their children moved out once they got on their feet. Every kid went on to become something, a teacher, a mechanic, or a secretary.

Corrigan agrees with Lees.

“We give people a hand up, not a hand out,” said Corrigan. “The idea is to give them a chance to go to school or get a job, like a year or six months.”

Although everyone at Hope House prays for the best, they still need help from the community, especially with expansion plans.

Hope House is Phase I of the plan, said Corrigan. Phase II will include expanding on the current property to make a soup kitchen, laundry and shower space.

“It will be a place for them to get on their feet,” said Corrigan.

The Hope House also seeks to expand into Phase III on property across the street.