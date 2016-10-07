Special Celebrations For A Couple Of The Creek’S Seniors

Christopher Creek friends and neighbors came out to LR Foreman’s housewarming last Saturday afternoon. You may recall the spectacular house fire back in January that left LR homeless. Seven months later he was in his new home on Coffee Lane.

During the interim, he stayed with Debbie and Randy Dawson. These folks deserve many kudos for all the work that went into getting LR back into a house.

Four or five dozen folks took the tour of the beautiful new manufactured home with LR directing. That kept him busy quite a while and he finally got to sit down and enjoy some of Suzie’s Q barbecue. He had finished about half of his sandwich when they came to get him back up on his porch for a presentation.

LR proceeded to deliver a speech thanking everybody for their help during and after the fire. Four patient ladies then got on with the presentation. The group took advantage of the opportunity afforded by the occasion of the housewarming to give LR a gorgeous handmade quilt in honor of his service in the U.S. Army during World War II.

The Gilbert Presbyterian Women’s Quilt of Valor group made the trip from the Valley to present the red, white and blue quilt. The ladies were Laurel Coughlin, Allyn Heorn, Susan Jax and Karen Wartick. Our own Karen Thornton had shared with the group the misfortune of our 92-year-old vet and they bypassed the normal selection procedure and put him at the top of their list. Well done, ladies!

Saturday morning our group of five left the Creek on a trip to visit the OW ranch on Canyon Creek. Near the top of the Rim, you could still see smoke rising from several small pockets of undergrowth burning in the center of the Fulton Fire area.

Arriving on top, the show of fall colors commenced. Quaking aspens along the highway and the Young road were in various stages of their change. Most had started, some were halfway and many were in their full golden-yellow splendor.

Coming off the Rim headed down to Canyon Creek you drive through a thicket of locust that took over the side of the Rim after the Chediski Fire 14 years ago. Some years from now the pine and fir will reassert their dominance and shade the locust out.

Further down FR 34, you can see the sides of the canyons and the Rim showing off the deep red of isolated pockets of maples. Aspens and maples are the crown jewels of the fall show and should be at full splendor this weekend in that area.

Larry and Patty Boeschling welcomed us and invited us to have our brunch around the kitchen table. “Doc” Almendinger had prepared a feast of Brie baked in puff pastry, baguette rounds with a mascarpone Italian cream cheese-fig spread, prosciutto wrapped honeydew melon, fresh mozzarella cheese wrapped with Italian jamon, and cold smoked salmon provided by Pat Perkins, all served with an Italian Lombroso!

Pepper and Trudy were enjoying their first trip to the ranch. We visited the blacksmith shop first and engaged in the guessing game of what all the tools and implements were.

The big house, built in the late ’30s, was the highlight of the tour. Visiting the ranch is always a thrill and we thank our hosts once again for the opportunity.

A get-well message goes out to a devoted reader from Florence, Wis. Judie comes to visit daughter, Pepper, in the Creek from time to time.

Oh, by the way, there was a little surprise birthday party for a local who was about to celebrate his 70th. It happened on Friday evening, a normal time for cocktails and goulash. Well, the guy shows up just before five and was promptly ushered away by Cheri and Beau.

After a couple at the Landmark, Beau and this fella headed back down Columbine to the Dodsons’ around six. Seeing there was no parking there, he parked next-door and walked across the lot to the back of Dean and Genny’s. Just as he rounded the back of the house, the entire party was walking down the gravel drive to the road for a surprise welcome.

So, who surprised who?

There were nearly 50 folks in attendance. The cauldron held one of the campfires. You have never seen so much food.

It was a memorable evening, an event for the ages. Food was served, cocktails were enjoyed, and the cake was presented as the song was sung, the candles were blown out — poof — and many wonderful gifts and cards were opened.

What amazes me is how this all came about when the eyes and ears of the Creek had heard not even a whisper about it. Thank you, everybody ... and that’s another week in the Creek!