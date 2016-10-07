Special Swimmers

Rim Country athletes competed in the Special Olympics Area Swim Meet at Cottonwood Community Pool recently. The Payson area team performed well, coming home with plenty of gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as colorful ribbons.

This year’s State Summer Games are scheduled for Oct. 15-17 in Mesa. The state meets have been in Surprise or Glendale for more than a decade and athletes and coaches are thrilled to have a shorter road trip this year.

For more information about Special Olympics in Payson or our Special Needs Support Group, call Lucy Karrys at 928-478-0231 or 928-595-2136.