Still Battling

Payson’s Daniel Cluff (10) battles Snowflake’s Mason Willis for the ball in the Lobos’ 4-0 win over the Longhorns at Rumsey Park on Sept. 28. Payson fell to 0-7 heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home finale against St. Michael at Rumsey Park. The Longhorns will close the season with three away games — Oct. 10 at Holbrook, Oct. 15 at Chino Valley and Oct. 19 at Eagar Round Valley.