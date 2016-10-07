Still Battling

Payson’s Daniel Cluff (10) battles Snowflake’s Mason Willis for the ball in the Lobos’ 4-0 win over the Longhorns at Rumsey Park on Sept. 28.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, October 7, 2016

Payson’s Daniel Cluff (10) battles Snowflake’s Mason Willis for the ball in the Lobos’ 4-0 win over the Longhorns at Rumsey Park on Sept. 28. Payson fell to 0-7 heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home finale against St. Michael at Rumsey Park. The Longhorns will close the season with three away games — Oct. 10 at Holbrook, Oct. 15 at Chino Valley and Oct. 19 at Eagar Round Valley.

