Thanks To Public Safety Personnel

Editor:

We, Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, a women’s service organization in Payson, wish to thank all of the area’s police officers, sheriff officers, highway patrol and others who put your lives on the line every day when you dress in your uniform and go to work.

Recent news programs have made us all aware of the difficulties you face just by being in uniform. Although we bring all of you cookies every March, to say we appreciate you, we felt moved to put our “thank you” in writing for all you do to keep us safe.

Soroptimist: Improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Candace Conte, president