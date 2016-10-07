Tim Ernst Fires 69 To Win Men’S Golf Tourney

Tim Ernst fired a 2-under-par 69 to win the low gross crown in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Gross-Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

In the net tournament, Dennis Schwebs won the A Flight championship with a 62.6 score.

Richard Harding (63.5) finished second, Frank Szakal (64.6) third, Terry Lindsey (64.9) fourth and Larry Smith (65.5) fifth.

Lindsey was closest to the pin on two holes, coming within 7 feet, 10 inches of the cup on No. 8 and within 13-2 on No. 14.

Other closest-to-the-pin winners were Larry Smith (No. 2, 18-2), Mike Anderson (No. 5, 10-11) and Dan Shepard (No. 17, 4-10).

Jack Greenshield had the long putt, sinking it from 8 feet on the ninth hole.