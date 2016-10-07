Typical Misdirection

Editor:

I’m not surprised the proponents of Prop. 205 are shouting about how much they’re going to help the public schools in Arizona. It’s typical political misdirection: “look over here; pay no attention to the men behind the curtain pulling all the levers.”

Here’s the truth. Legalizing marijuana will harm more K-12 students than it can ever help. The state’s budgeters estimate Prop. 205 would generate $30 million for schools in its first year. While that would be a lot of money in my bank account, it’s not enough to build a single high school. If divided evenly among all Arizona teachers, it would increase their pay less than $50 a month.

But what would it cost? With marijuana more accessible, more teens would use it and some would go to school stoned. Colorado had 1,000 middle-school drug violations, nearly all for marijuana, in the first year after voters legalized pot. There’s plenty of research that shows students who use marijuana fall behind in their studies. That lost potential costs a lot more than $30 million.

Vote no on Prop. 205

Anita Christy