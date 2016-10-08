Acknowledging A Milestone Of Service To Tonto Village Residents, Visitors

Believe it or not, this month marks 15 years since I started to write this column. Where has the time gone? The years have simply flown away. I really didn’t realize how important the column would become to the residents of the Village. My main objective in writing this column was to unite everyone with a sense of community and the “one for all and all for one” philosophy. We have such a unique community with a variety of cultures, ethnicity and even a bit of “redneck” thrown in. I truly would not want to live anywhere else, and I hope the residents think of the ‘Tonto Village column as an asset to the community and not in any way a detriment. I will still try to touch the heart of the community with stories of what is happening in the Village to the best of my ability.

Hellsgate Fire Department

“The Hellsgate Fire Department is teaming up with the Moose Lodge #852 in Star Valley to host a benefit in honor of Hellsgate Firefighter Bill Dupke who lost his battle with cancer. Join us on Oct. 15, for a Street Fair complete with games, food, music, raffles and dancing and more,” says Deputy Chief John Wisner. All funds will be going to the Dupke family. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and will run until around 10 p.m., the activities will be in the bays of the fire station. Please make an effort to support the event by coming to the Street Fair and to support the Dupke family.

The change of seasons

“Brrr” is the buzzword this week. The temperatures have dropped, with the lows at night in the high 30s. I still have tomatoes on the vine as well as zucchini and peppers. I guess gardening is just about over for this season and my garden is “kaput” until next spring.

Domino Divas

As all the Divas know, we have a regularly scheduled time for “chocolate time” at 3 p.m. on the days we play. Sometimes the time gets by us if we are in an intense game. A few weeks ago, I heard singing, which is not unusual for some of the ladies to break out in song if a phrase or word brings to mind a song, so I wasn’t too surprised when I heard a few of the players singing ... “Nestles make the very best chocolate” ... and it finally dawned on me that they were looking straight at me. I looked up at the clock and sure enough, the time was 3:05 p.m. I jumped up and raced to get the candy dishes to the tables. Now it’s a standing ritual — Don’t forget the chocolate at 3 p.m. or the girls will break out in song — “Nestles makes the very best ... Chocolate.”

Birthdays, anniversaries

The second week in October is a special time for Bill and me. Our 59th wedding anniversary is on Oct. 12. Time flies when you’re having fun — so they say. We have had our share of ups and downs as have many other couples. The downs are

part of the glue that makes the ups memorable and helps to ensure that the union stays intact. Happy anniversary to you, Bill, it surely has been anything but dull. I still love you as much today as I did 59 years ago.

Oct. 12 is also the wedding anniversary of Hellsgate firefighter Jeff Yunkens and his wife Rachelle. They were married three years ago at the Ox Bow Saloon in Payson. Of course my hubby and I were there to celebrate their union and the start of their married life together. Happy anniversary to both of you; may your life together be a joy forever.

Oct. 14 is a special day for Betty Koutz of Tonto Village I. Harvey Poyner will share his birthday with Betty. They both help the Double D run smoothly with whatever needs to be

done. Happy birthday, Betty and Harvey. I refuse to make a joke about age. (Laughing only causes wrinkles.)

Cooking tip

This week, instead of a recipe, I have a hint for chicken — my “go- to” staple in my freezer. I always have legs, thighs and chicken breasts to use for just about any main dish.

When frying chicken, (my favorite way to prepare), canola oil provides a milder taste and it contains healthier amounts of saturated and polyunsaturated fats. Do not cover the chicken once it has finished cooking because covering will cause the coating to lose its crispness. One pound of boneless chicken equals approximately three cups of cubed chicken.

Till next week, keep warm and I know the creek won’t rise.