Arizona Lawmakers Go After Towns

A new state law that lets Arizona lawmakers potentially cut off a town’s state-shared gas tax, income tax and sales tax has already spawned several swirls of controversy.

Sen. Sylvia Allen (R-Snowflake) represents Rim Country and initially got involved in a complaint filed against Snowflake for approving a marijuana growing operation. She withdrew her complaint, which ultimately forced the town to redo its approval process. However, she remains a staunch defender of a law strenuously opposed by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.

The League said the law not only attacks local authority, but denies cities and towns due process with millions of dollars of revenue at stake.

SB 1487 allows state lawmakers to file a complaint against a county or city if they think a law adopted by the local officials might violate the Arizona Constitution. The complaint triggers an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. If the investigator decides the town or county might have violated state law, the state could cut off all state-shared revenue — a big chunk of change for most local governments.

The county or town would then have to go to court to challenge the cutoff of funding if they could convince a trial court judge the Attorney General’s Office had made a mistake. The law would give state lawmakers a chokehold over local ordinances. Town and county officials have criticized the ordinance, pointing out the hypocrisy of a state legislature indignant about the imposition of federal laws setting in place a system that allows them to so easily overturn local laws and ordinances.

However, Sen. Allen said the new law makes perfect sense.

“Over the past few years, the state has been pushing back on cities and counties who are trying to implement the progressive left’s agenda by passing local ordinances and city codes that are contrary to state law,” she said in a recent newsletter to voters.

All three of Rim Country’s representatives supported the measure, including Allen, Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff).

Local ordinances cited by lawmakers in adopting the measure included efforts in Tucson and elsewhere to increase controls on gun sales and bar the use of plastic bags in grocery stores and raise the minimum wage locally.

Sen. Allen said the states — and the state legislatures — exist as “separate and independent sovereigns.”

Therefore, she said the Constitution narrowly limits the laws the federal government can pass, but leaves the state legislatures much more freedom to impose laws and regulations. She said the state effectively created counties and towns and therefore has untrammeled authority over them, within the limits of state law.

“Unlike the state, the cities, towns and counties are all political subdivisions of the state. They are not sovereign jurisdictions themselves. They were organized under the state Constitution to allow government to be closer to the people. These political subdivisions were not intended to thwart state law and act as independent sovereign entities.”

Sen. Allen continued, “more and more these political subdivisions are becoming bold to implement a liberal progressive agenda because they are unhappy that voters elected principled conservatives to the Legislature.

“Cities, towns, counties and other political subdivisions play an important role for local government. It ensures that daily government can be closer to the people and reflect the needs and values of different communities. It would be counter to our conservative principles to micromanage the daily governance of local governments. But when it comes to matters of statewide concern, violations of state law or infringing on the public’s constitutional rights, the state must step in” to avoid creating “tyranny and chaos.”

Lawmakers have already taken advantage of the new law to challenge local actions with which they disagree.

State House Rep. Jay Lawrence (R-Scottsdale) has filed a complaint with the Attorney General in an effort to prevent the City of Phoenix from issuing photo-identification cards to undocumented immigrants. He cited a state law making it illegal to establish “sanctuary cities.”

Sen. Allen was initially listed along with Rep. Paul Boyer in the complaint against Snowflake, but later her name was dropped from the complaint.

The complaint echoed the allegations made by an out-of-town group with connections to the medical marijuana industry that also supported a recall against the town council. The original complaint, the first filed under SB 1487, claimed the town had violated the open meeting and public notice laws in approving an application by Copperstate Farms. Boyer asserted the town violated residents’ right to vote on the issue and questioned the imposition of an $800,000 licensing fee.

An investigator for the Attorney General ultimately ruled that most of the allegations fell outside the scope of SB 1487, which focused on official actions rather than procedures. However, he said the agreement with Copperstate might violate state law requiring the establishment of uniform business license fees.

Snowflake elected to repeal its approval process in hopes of avoiding the problem — and the loss of millions in state-shared revenue.